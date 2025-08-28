Horoscope Today, August 28, 2025: The Moon in Libra emphasises balance, so try to keep the peace in your relationships and work well with partners. Mercury and Venus in Cancer will help you talk about your feelings and connect with loved ones. The Sun and Ketu in Leo encourage you to be creative and understand yourself. Mars in Virgo gives you energy for detailed tasks and routines, and Jupiter in Gemini helps you learn and connect with others. Saturn in Pisces suggests thinking about your responsibilities and how you organise your life. The stars say that if you make good choices and work steadily, you will get good results. Check out today’s astrological predictions by Astropatri below.

Aries Horoscope Today - Today's lunar position indicates a need for adaptability in your relationships and teamwork. Instead of pushing your own agenda, try using tact to smooth over disagreements. It's a good time for creative talks, group work, and really hearing what others have to say. If you keep an open mind, you will see more balance in your personal and work life. The stars say your best bet is to use thoughtful words instead of trying to push too hard. If you stay cooperative, things should work out. Deep red, standing for purposeful passion, is your colour of the day, and 9, a sign of completion and insight, is your lucky number.

Taurus Horoscope Today - Today is a good day to get things done and connect with people. With Venus in Cancer, your finances and emotions should get a boost. Making smart choices and working hard will help you feel secure. Your relationships will also do well if you stay grounded, so take care of your loved ones. Thinking long-term and planning carefully will be a good idea. Stay patient and strong today. The stars say you are dependable, which is a great strength. Emerald green is your lucky colour, standing for growth, and 6 is your lucky number, representing balance and love.

Gemini Horoscope Today - The Moon is in your fifth house, which could mean money gains and chances to learn new things. With Jupiter in your sign, you'll likely be clearer, more curious, and better at talking with people. Today is a good time to share your ideas with confidence and have deep talks. Travelling, studying, and meeting new people might also lead to great things. Keep things in order so you don't waste energy; staying focused is key to getting real results. Your horoscope says that being flexible and disciplined will pay off. Bright yellow is your lucky colour, showing optimism and energy, and 5 is your lucky number, which stands for being able to change and move forward.

Cancer Horoscope Today - Today, Mercury and Venus are in the same place as your sign. This makes you more sensitive, charming, and able to express yourself well. It’s a good time to make your relationships stronger and to feel more secure. Your horoscope says to support others with your caring side, but don't forget to take care of yourself too. Your home and family are important now, and things should be going well, making you feel comfortable. Keep a balance between helping others and taking care of yourself to stay happy. Trust your gut feeling today. It will guide you well. Silver is your lucky colour, which stands for purity and calm. Your lucky number is 2, which represents partnership, balance, and how you relate to others.

Leo Horoscope Today - and getting your point across. The Sun and Ketu in your sign point to self-esteem, imagination, and being your own person, which should encourage you to be different. Your horoscope suggests balancing confidence with a sense of modesty to keep disagreements at bay. Today, creative and innovative work will do well, and considering advice from people you trust will help you move forward. Success comes from pairing boldness with respect for other people's opinions. Let your light shine, but stay open to input from others. Golden is your lucky colour, it stands for brightness and power, and 1 is your lucky number, representing leadership and fresh starts.

Virgo Horoscope Today - With the Moon in Libra and Mars in your sign, your precision and efficiency are getting a boost. This setup helps you handle tasks with clarity and organisation. Pay attention to details but keep your routine balanced. Breaking down tasks and being consistent will improve your health and productivity. Work and personal goals will benefit from this energy today. Keep steady for results that last. Olive green, your lucky colour, stands for stability and recovery. Your lucky number is 8, which means persistence and growth.

Libra Horoscope Today - Today, with the Moon in your sign, your charm and diplomatic skills are strong. Relationships and partnerships should go well. People will be drawn to you because of easy, helpful conversations. Remember to take care of yourself and stay fair. Your calm and balanced way of seeing things will earn you respect and trust. Work with others and create a balanced environment. Your capability to see all sides of the situation will be helpful. Sky blue brings you luck and represents peace. Seven is your lucky number, which means intuition is increased.

Scorpio Horoscope Today - The Moon is in your twelfth house, so you may feel more introspective. With Saturn retrograde, expect some emotional reflection and old problems to come up. It's a good time to rethink shared resources or finances. Be patient and think strategically before making big choices. Today is ideal for quiet thought, planning, and staying emotionally grounded. Your inner strength and wisdom will help you deal with problems. Pause before you act to avoid risks. Burgundy is your lucky colour, representing depth and change, and 4 is your lucky number, symbolising stability and progress.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today - Moon is in your eleventh house of networking, so you might find chances to work with others or get advice from mentors. Think about how your big picture ideas fit with what you can actually achieve. Mix optimism with a solid plan to make real progress. Connecting with people will be helpful, and listening to what they say can give you new ways of seeing things. You'll get more done if you work together instead of going it alone. Keep your energy up but stay grounded. Purple is your lucky colour as it stands for wisdom and ambition. Your lucky number is 10, which means success, being a leader, and new chances coming your way.

Capricorn Horoscope Today - Today, your career is in focus due to the Moon's position in Libra. Mars in Virgo can give you extra motivation to do your job well. The stars advise you to be disciplined and fair when making choices to keep things running smoothly. Your hard work could bring you praise. Stay calm, and your dedication will be noticed. This is a day for getting things done and taking responsibility. Slate grey is your lucky colour, which means strength, and 3 is your lucky number, which means growth.

Aquarius Horoscope Today - The Moon in your ninth house means you're likely feeling broad-minded today. Even if Rahu brings some unexpected turns, opportunities might pop up. Think carefully before you decide anything. Your horoscope says to be adaptable, but stick to what’s most important to you. Travel, education, or meeting new people might be helpful if you're cautious. Welcome changes, but stay grounded. Today is a good day to mix curiosity with common sense. Blue is your lucky colour, standing for trust and clear thinking, and 11 is your lucky number, representing intuition and insight.