Love Horoscope Today, August 21, 2025: The planetary alignment today brings a strong emotional energy. The Moon and Venus come together in Cancer, adding warmth and intimacy to relationships. This union improves romantic bonds and emphasises care and nurturing. Mars in Virgo encourages loyalty and active devotion in love. Meanwhile, the Sun in Leo adds brightness to romance with confidence and charm. Your love horoscope indicates that honesty, open communication, and genuine care will strengthen connections and help relationships flourish beautifully. Below are the daily love horoscope insights for 12 zodiac signs by astrologer Harshit Sharma.

Aries Love Horoscope Today - For Aries, the Moon and Venus in Cancer are stirring up some strong emotional vibes. You might find yourself craving reassurance and a deeper connection with your partner. With Mars hanging out in Virgo, love is all about those supportive actions and loyalty. Couples should really focus on building emotional security by spending some quality time together at home. If you’re single, you might be drawn to someone who brings that comforting warmth and a sense of belonging.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today - With the Moon and Venus in Cancer, your communication skills are on point, making heartfelt conversations flow easily. It’s a fantastic time to open up and share what’s on your mind. Mars in Virgo is boosting your loyalty and inspiring you to express love through genuine actions. Couples will feel a stronger bond after sharing their emotions openly. Singles might find themselves attracted to someone whose kind and gentle words can lead to a deeper connection.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today - For Gemini, the Moon and Venus are lighting up your value sector, bringing love that’s rooted in trust and security. Mars in Virgo is nudging you to show you care with practical gestures. Plus, with Mercury in Cancer, your words are bound to be sincere. Couples will be focusing on building a stable foundation, where loyalty and honesty really strengthen those bonds. Singles may find themselves drawn to someone who values commitment and balances affection with reliability.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today - With the Moon, Venus, and Mercury all in your sign, Cancer, your heart is really shining today. Emotions are running deep, making it a perfect time to nurture your partner or attract new love. Mars in Virgo ensures that your feelings are expressed through thoughtful actions, while the Sun in Leo adds to your natural charm. Couples will enjoy moments of tenderness and intimacy, while singles will attract admirers with their emotional warmth and magnetic presence.

Leo Love Horoscope Today - With the Sun shining brightly in your sign, you're radiating confidence in matters of the heart. However, with Venus and the Moon cosying up in Cancer, you might find yourself feeling a bit more sensitive than usual today. Mars in Virgo is keeping your passionate side in check, nudging you towards thoughtful actions in your relationships. Your love horoscope reveals a beautiful blend of boldness and tenderness. Couples will find themselves growing closer through a mix of passion and reassurance, while singles might attract someone who appreciates both your charm and your softer, caring nature.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today - Thanks to Mars energising your sign, Virgo, your love life is all about loyalty and sincerity right now. The Moon and Venus in Cancer are deepening your emotional connections with friends and loved ones, encouraging you to express your care and affection. Couples will flourish when commitment and compassion are shared equally. For singles, you might find yourself drawn to someone who embodies kindness, dependability, and nurturing qualities, setting the stage for a relationship that promises lasting stability and emotional fulfilment.

Libra Love Horoscope Today - With the Moon and Venus in Cancer, your romantic side is taking centre stage, shining a light on your public image in love. Mars in Virgo ensures that your actions are thoughtful, making your affection feel all the more genuine. Couples are encouraged to express gratitude and support for one another, which will only strengthen their bond. Singles may find admirers in professional or social circles who are captivated by your grace, warmth, and your ability to balance love with care and responsibility.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today - For Scorpios, the Moon and Venus in Cancer are fostering deep connections that amplify your natural emotional depth. Mars in Virgo is all about loyalty and stability, while Mercury in Cancer enhances your ability to communicate from the heart. Couples can look forward to a day filled with intimacy and trust-building. Singles might feel a pull towards someone who resonates with them on a profound emotional level. This is a time when your depth of feeling can draw in the loyalty and closeness you’ve been seeking.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today - With the Moon and Venus together in Cancer, today’s energy in love focuses on emotions and change. Mars in Virgo keeps your relationships steady, encouraging you to take romance seriously and build a strong foundation. Couples will find their connections deepening as they share their feelings, developing a stronger sense of trust. For singles, there’s a chance to meet someone who is both sensitive and practical, sparking genuine curiosity and attraction for a lasting emotional bond.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today - The Moon and Venus in Cancer highlight your relationship area, making partnerships a big priority today. With Mars in Virgo providing stability and loyalty, and Mercury in Cancer helping you express yourself warmly, couples will find emotional depth and sincerity that strengthen their bond. Promises and commitments will be honoured. Singles might attract someone who values dedication and shares your vision for a meaningful, long-term relationship.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today - With the Moon and Venus in Cancer, your attention turns to care and nurturing in your love life. Mars in Virgo grounds your feelings and reminds you that actions often speak louder than words. Couples will enjoy laughter and emotional closeness, where even small gestures carry significant weight. Singles may connect with someone who appreciates your unique perspective and is attracted to your open-hearted and sensitive nature.