Love Horoscope Today, August 24, 2025: Today's planetary alignment beautifully blends drama, warmth, and truth. With the Moon in Leo, you're encouraged to express love openly and authentically. Venus in Cancer adds a touch of softness and tenderness to relationships. Meanwhile, Mars in Virgo reminds you that loyalty and attention to detail are crucial in nurturing connections. Your love horoscope suggests that today is a day to cherish love with both heart and action, making relationships more meaningful and fulfilling. Below are the daily love horoscope insights for 12 zodiac signs by astrologer Harshit Sharma.

Aries Love Horoscope Today - The Moon in Leo boosts your fiery nature, making today ideal for romance and playful energy. Venus in Cancer encourages tenderness in special relationships. Mars in Virgo adds dedication to your actions, making you a reliable partner. Couples can enjoy creative dates or heartfelt gestures. Singles may attract attention with confidence and charm. Open to emotional conversations, which will strengthen relationships. Your lucky colour is deep red, and your lucky number is 3. By being confident and tender, you'll build strong relationships and attract meaningful connections.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today - The Moon in Leo focuses on home and emotional security. Venus in Cancer increases affection, allowing you to express love more openly. Mars in Virgo reminds you that consistent actions prove love. Couples will enjoy intimate and comforting moments. Singles may meet someone who appreciates stability and sensitivity. Trust your intuition, and truth will work in your favour. Your lucky colour is emerald green, and your lucky number is 6. By being practical and intuitive, you'll build strong foundations for love.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today - Communication shines today, with the Moon in Leo energising your social and expressive side. Venus in Cancer adds emotions to your words. Mars in Virgo brings clarity and purpose. Today is perfect for heart-to-heart conversations, clearing misunderstandings and deepening connections. Couples can enjoy lively discussions, and singles may meet someone who appreciates their wit and sensitivity. Express your feelings honestly for a positive outcome. Your lucky colour is yellow, and your lucky number is 5.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today - With Venus in your sign, you're charming and loving. The Moon in Leo makes you fearless in showing affection. Mars in Virgo adds strength and trust to relationships. Couples will feel closer, and small, thoughtful gestures will have a big impact. You may attract someone who appreciates passion and tenderness. Show your sensitive side to deepen relationships and attract genuine connections. Your lucky colour is silver, and your lucky number is 2.

Leo Love Horoscope Today - The Moon, Sun, and Ketu in your sign boost your confidence and charm. Venus in Cancer balances your passion with warmth. Mars in Virgo supports loyalty in actions. Couples may feel a new spark in their relationship, enjoying attraction and intimacy. Singles will draw attention with their magnetic aura. Be proud yet gentle to maintain your irresistible charm. Your lucky colour is golden, and your lucky number is 1. By balancing confidence with humility, you'll build strong relationships.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today - Mars in your sign keeps relationships focused and loyal. The Moon in Leo encourages open emotional expression. Venus in Cancer adds empathy to love. Couples will benefit from thoughtful gestures and practical support. Singles may meet someone who appreciates stability and sensitivity. Open up your romantic side to create new connections. Your lucky colour is olive, and your lucky number is 9. By being practical and empathetic, you'll build strong relationships.

Libra Love Horoscope Today - The Moon in Leo highlights your social circle, making you more attractive in social settings. Venus in Cancer brings warmth to relationships. Mars in Virgo supports thoughtful decisions in love. Couples can thrive in social environments and enjoy creative activities together. Singles may meet someone through friends or networking. Balance attraction with sincerity to build meaningful connections. Your lucky colour is rose pink, and your lucky number is 4.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today - Your love life is defined by depth and loyalty today. The Moon in Leo intensifies passion. Venus in Cancer adds emotional understanding. Mars in Virgo ensures stability. Couples will enjoy deep conversations and intimate moments. Singles may meet someone who reflects their emotional depth and determination. Be open yet cautious, as true relationships are built on trust and patience. Your lucky colour is burgundy, and your lucky number is 8.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today - Adventure calls, and the Moon in Leo ignites your adventurous love spirit. Venus in Cancer reminds you to be sensitive. Mars in Virgo ensures stability. Couples can create joyful experiences by balancing excitement and care. You may be drawn to someone who seeks emotional security with energy. Expressing love honestly can lay the foundation for long-term relationships. Your lucky colour is purple, and your lucky number is 7.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today - Love is both practical and passionate today. The Moon in Leo highlights intimacy. Venus in Cancer prioritises tenderness and compassion. Mars in Virgo ensures reliability. Couples will enjoy intimate moments filled with trust and sensitivity. Singles may meet someone who respects their disciplined yet warm nature. Take small emotional risks to open up new opportunities in your love life. Your lucky colour is grey, and your lucky number is 10.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today - Partnerships are key today, with the Moon and Sun in your seventh house. The Moon in Leo activates your relationship sector. Venus in Cancer brings warmth and sensitivity. Mars in Virgo supports dedication. Couples will find harmony through mutual support. Singles may meet someone who appreciates their uniqueness and values stability. Balance freedom and connection to build meaningful relationships. Your lucky colour is blue, and your lucky number is 11.