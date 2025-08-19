Tarot Predictions August 20, 2025: With the Moon in Cancer, emotions and nurturing take centre stage, while Mercury deepens intuitive communication. The Sun in Leo amplifies attraction and bold self-expression. Mars in Virgo sharpens focus and discipline, whereas Venus and Jupiter in Gemini boost charm, networking, and opportunities. Retrograde Saturn in Pisces brings accountability, and Rahu in Aquarius with Ketu in Leo encourages innovation without losing authenticity. Today's tarot reading highlights balancing emotional intelligence and intellectual clarity for all zodiac signs. Astropatri shares what the tarot cards predict today for the natives of 12 zodiac signs below:

Tarot Predictions August 16, 2025 For 12 Zodiac Signs Aries: Today's tarot reading for Aries highlights the importance of balancing authority and empathy. The Emperor card brings structure, while the Two of Cups shines a light on meaningful partnerships, and the Knight of Pentacles emphasises patient progress. With Mars in Virgo, it's essential to blend discipline with heart-driven decisions. Your lucky colour is deep red, and your lucky number is 8. Focus on leading with strength and compassion. Remember to listen with kindness and make informed decisions. This blend of authority and empathy will guide you towards success. Your mantra is "Lead strongly, but listen with compassion.

Taurus: Taurus, your tarot reading today focuses on nurturing stability. The Queen of Pentacles card indicates careful resource management, while the Four of Wands strengthens family bonds, and the Moon card highlights emotional awareness. With the Moon active in Cancer, finding a balance between practical needs and emotional depth is crucial. Your lucky colour is emerald green, and your lucky number is 6. Prioritise self-care and stability, and you'll be on the path to success. Nurture your resources and relationships, and trust your intuition to guide you. Your mantra is "Careful nurturing creates lasting security.

Gemini: Gemini, your tarot reading today combines thought and skill. The Magician card showcases powerful abilities, while the Page of Swords sparks curiosity, and the Eight of Pentacles inspires focus. With Venus and Jupiter in your sign, networking is encouraged, but discipline is key. Your lucky colour is sky blue, and your lucky number is 3. Harness your creativity and communication skills to achieve your goals. Use your curiosity wisely and strive for accuracy in all you do. This blend of thought and skill will help you navigate challenges and achieve success. Your mantra is "Use curiosity wisely – accuracy matters.

Cancer: Cancer, your tarot reading today emphasises intuition and harmony. The High Priestess card strengthens inner understanding, while the Ten of Cups represents family happiness, and the Six of Pentacles promotes kindness and cooperation. With the Moon and Mercury in your sign, empathy brings clarity. Your lucky colour is pearl white, and your lucky number is 2. Trust your emotions to guide you towards harmony and balance. Focus on building strong relationships and nurturing your inner world. Your mantra is "Trust your emotions – they will lead you to harmony.

Leo: Leo, your tarot reading today amplifies attraction and courage. The Strength card showcases resilience, while the King of Wands inspires leadership, and the Sun brings success. With the Sun in your sign, shine authentically and stay true to yourself. Your lucky colour is golden yellow, and your lucky number is 1. Embody your natural charisma and confidence, and you'll achieve great things. Remember to stay authentic and genuine in all you do. Your mantra is "Authenticity strengthens your leadership.

Virgo: Virgo, your tarot reading today highlights patience and discipline. The Knight of Pentacles card indicates steady effort, while the Hermit card calls for introspection, and the Seven of Pentacles suggests slow but sure success. With Mars in your sign, consistency is key. Your lucky colour is olive green, and your lucky number is 4. Focus on taking small, steady steps towards your goals. Prioritize discipline and patience, and you'll build a strong foundation for success. Your mantra is "Small steps create a strong foundation.

Libra: Libra, your tarot reading today focuses on balancing justice and emotions. The Justice card ensures fairness, while the Two of Swords highlights indecision, and the Three of Pentacles promotes teamwork. With Venus in Gemini, find a balance between wisdom and empathy. Your lucky colour is ivory, and your lucky number is 7. Make informed decisions and prioritise harmony in your relationships. Your mantra is "Harmony comes from fair and clear choices.

Scorpio: Scorpio, your tarot reading today emphasises transformation and renewal. The Death card indicates endings, while the Ace of Pentacles shows new opportunities, and the Seven of Cups warns against illusions. With retrograde Saturn, focus on building anew with honesty. Your lucky colour is maroon, and your lucky number is 5. Let go of what's false and embrace what's true. Prioritise authenticity and clarity in all you do. Your mantra is "Let go of what's false – embrace what's true.

Sagittarius: Sagittarius, your tarot reading today combines expansion and balance. The Wheel of Fortune card indicates change, while the Three of Wands inspires planning, and Temperance emphasises moderation. With Jupiter in Gemini, focus on optimistic exploration with foresight. Your lucky colour is turquoise, and your lucky number is 9. Prioritise strategic planning and balance in your pursuits. Growth happens when patience meets vision. Your mantra is "Growth happens when patience meets vision". Stay adaptable and open to new opportunities, and you'll navigate challenges with ease. Trust your intuition to guide you towards success.

Capricorn: Capricorn, your tarot reading today emphasises introspection. The Hermit card awakens inner wisdom, while the Four of Pentacles warns against rigidity, and the Six of Swords suggests transition. With retrograde Saturn in Pisces, consider your steps before progressing. Your lucky colour is steel grey, and your lucky number is 10. Take time to reflect on your goals and priorities. Calm self-reflection leads to wise choices. Your mantra is "Calm self-reflection leads to wise choices". Stay grounded and focused, and you'll build a strong foundation for success.

Aquarius: Aquarius, your tarot reading today focuses on innovation and truth. The Star card restores faith, while the King of Swords brings clarity, and the Five of Wands warns of conflict. With Rahu in your sign, pursue bold ideas with fairness and discipline. Your lucky colour is teal, and your lucky number is 11. Stay true to your vision and prioritise clarity in your communication. Innovation guided by clarity thrives. Your mantra is "Innovation guided by clarity thrives". Trust your creativity and intuition to guide you towards success.