Tarot Predictions for August 21, 2025: With the Moon, Venus, and Mercury all lined up in Cancer today, emotions are heightened, family connections are strong, and creativity is in the air. The Sun in Leo is shining bright, adding courage and charm to the mix, while Mars in Virgo is all about keeping things disciplined. You've got solid support for your efforts. Plus, Jupiter in Gemini keeps your thoughts lively and engaging. At the same time, retrograde Saturn in Pisces encourages everyone to reflect on their past choices and seek growth. Your tarot reading suggests balancing your sensitivity with practical knowledge, making it a great time for relationships, finances, and personal growth. Below, Astropatri shares today’s tarot insights for each of the 12 zodiac signs:

Tarot Predictions for August 21, 2025 Aries: Today’s reading brings together compassion and bravery. The Queen of Cups adds emotional richness to your choices. The Knight of Swords pushes for clear and bold communication. The Ace of Wands signals fresh beginnings filled with passion. With Cancer’s emotional vibes and the Sun in Leo, you’ll do well by balancing sensitivity with excitement. Your lucky colour is scarlet red, and your number for today is 5. Advice: Follow your heart when making daring choices.

Taurus: Your reading emphasises nurturing and security. The Four of Pentacles suggests making smart financial choices. The Empress enhances creativity and strengthens your relationships. The Six of Cups brings back sweet memories from the past that comfort and inspire. With Venus in Cancer, love and patience are at the core of everything. Your lucky colour is emerald green, and your number for today is 6. Advice: Safeguard what matters, but don’t cling too tightly out of fear.

Gemini: Get ready for action and learning today. The Magician shows you’re in control and have mastered your skills. The Eight of Wands indicates speedy progress on the way. The Page of Pentacles unlocks chances for growth and new lessons. With Jupiter energising your sign, expect ideas and achievements to flourish. Your lucky colour is sky blue, and your number for today is 3. Advice: Channel your quick ideas into steady effort for lasting growth.

Cancer: Your reading highlights emotional clarity and security. The Moon boosts your intuition. The Two of Cups enhances harmony in your relationships. The Ten of Pentacles reassures you of family support and long-term stability. With the Moon, Venus, and Mercury all in your sign, expect progress both emotionally and materially. Your lucky colour is pearl white, and your number for today is 2. Advice: Trust your inner voice; it will guide you toward safety and growth.

Leo: Confidence is the theme of your reading today. The Strength card builds your inner calm and resilience. The King of Wands points to inspiring leadership. The Nine of Cups brings promises of fulfilment and satisfaction. With the Sun shining in your sign, making courageous choices rooted in compassion will lead to success. Your lucky colour is golden yellow, and your number for today is 1. Advice: True leadership shines when it’s guided by empathy.

Virgo: Today reminds you that steady effort leads to lasting results. The Knight of Pentacles signals continuous progress. The Eight of Pentacles stresses mastery through dedication. The Hermit calls for reflection and wisdom. With Mars in your sign, patience and structure will lead to success. Your lucky colour is olive green, and your number for today is 7. Advice: Progress takes time; don’t rush the process.

Libra: Fairness and harmony take the spotlight in your reading. The Justice card urges careful decision-making. The Page of Cups inspires openness in expressing emotions. The Three of Pentacles emphasises teamwork and collaboration. With Venus in Cancer, expect your relationships to flow with balance. Your lucky colour is ivory, and your number for today is 9. Advice: Mix fairness with kindness in all your decisions.

Scorpio: Your cards indicate renewal and stability. The Death card clears old paths for new opportunities. The Ace of Pentacles signals financial or career growth. The King of Cups enhances your emotional wisdom. With Saturn retrograde in Pisces, it’s a good time to release the past and embrace stability. Your lucky colour is maroon, and your number for today is 4. Advice: Let go of the past to welcome creative transformation.

Sagittarius: Today’s reading reveals growth through balance. The Wheel of Fortune suggests change is on the way. Temperance emphasises the importance of patience. The Six of Pentacles highlights generosity and fairness. With Jupiter influencing you, optimism and discipline will guide you. Your lucky colour is turquoise, and your number for today is 12. Advice: Balance your fortunes with fairness and moderation.

Capricorn: Your cards emphasise responsibility and inner strength. The Hermit prompts you to reflect on yourself. The Four of Swords indicates a need for rest. The King of Pentacles guarantees financial and professional stability. With Saturn retrograde leading you, patience will help you make wise choices. Your lucky colour is steel grey, and your number for today is 10. Advice: True stability comes from careful thought and self-awareness.

Aquarius: Clarity and wisdom are your guides today. The Star renews your faith and hope. The Two of Swords points to vital decisions ahead. The King of Swords encourages logical clarity. With Saturn retrograde in Pisces, it’s a good time to balance dreams with practical reasoning. Your lucky colour is teal, and your number for today is 8. Advice: Align your vision with clear, decisive thinking.