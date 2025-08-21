Tarot Predictions for August 22, 2025: With the Moon, Mercury, and Venus in the Cancer zodiac sign today is all about compassion, family bonding and heartfelt conversations for all zodiac sign. Meanwhile, the Sun in Leo is expected to boost confidence and leadership skills, and Mars in Virgo will support focus and practical progress. Jupiter in Gemini will favour intellectual pursuits and teamwork, while retrograde Saturn in Pisces teaches patience and karmic self-reflection. The Rahu-Ketu axis remind all the zodiac signs to balance ego with humility. Below, Astropatri shares today’s tarot insights for each of the 12 zodiac signs:

Tarot Predictions for August 22, 2025 By Zodiac Sign Aries: Today's tarot reading for Aries highlights a day full of love and good luck. The Strength card points to inner satisfaction. The Two of Cups says that your relationships will deepen today. The Knight of Swords encourages quick action. With the Moon in Cancer zodiac sign, your emotions will run high. Additionally, you can expect a boost in romance and friendships. Your colour for the day is Red and Number: 3. Today's mantra is to face challenges with courage and compassion.

Taurus: Your tarot reading today highlights steady growth and happiness at your home. The Queen of Pentacles points at stability, and the Four of Wands indicates a celebration will also take place. The Seven of Pentacles suggests you should remain patient in your efforts. With Venus in Cancer zodiac sign, your family connections and long-term plans take centre stage today. Focus on maintaining harmony at your home and take thoughtful steps toward your goals. Your colour for the day is Green and Number is 8. Today’s mantra is to nurture patience and support for lasting success.

Gemini: Gemini's tarot reading says that you will focus on intellectual pursuits. The Magician card strengthens your decisions. The Eight of Wands indicates that your progress speeds up. The Page of Swords ignites curiosity in you today. With Jupiter in Gemini zodiac, your ideas will possibly shine. Today is perfect for brainstorming and taking clear action. Your colour for the day is Sky Blue and Number is 5. Today's mantra is to use your mental clarity for quick success.

Cancer: Cancer's tarot reading for the day focuses on higher intuition and emotional connections. The Moon card boosts your instincts. The Ten of Cups says that your family harmony will be maintained. The Ace of Cups indicates new emotional beginnings for you. With the Moon, Mercury, and Venus in Cancer, expect a day full of love. You are advised to trust your feelings today. Colour of the day is White and Number is 2. Today's mantra is to listen to your heart and intuition.

Leo: Leo's tarot reading for the day focuses on leadership and increased confidence. The King of Wands indicates that you will maintain your natural authority. The Sun brings clarity, while the Six of Wands indicates that you will receive your due recognition. With the Sun in your own sign Leo, your charisma shines. Today is ideal for displaying your talents. Colour of the day is Gold and Number: 1. Today's mantra is to lead with heart and integrity.

Virgo: Virgo's tarot reading for the day highlights hard work and accuracy. The Knight of Pentacles indicates steady progress for you. The Eight of Pentacles points that you will focus on skill development. The Hermit encourages self-reflection today. With Mars in Virgo, being disciplined and detail-oriented requires your attention today. Your colour for the day is Olive Green and Number is 6. Today's mantra is to trust your hard work and dedication.

Libra: Libra's tarot reading for today focuses on maintaining balance and harmony in life. The Justice card encourages fairness. The Page of Cups suggests that you should become open with your emotions. The Three of Pentacles advises that you must work in cooperation. Venus in Cancer zodiac sign indicates that you need to exercise care and understanding in your relationships. Your colour for the day is Pink and Number is 7. Today's mantra is to seek balance and mutual respect.

Scorpio: Scorpio's tarot reading for the day points at transformation and honesty. The Death card signifies that a big change awaits you. The Ace of Pentacles says that new opportunities will knock at your doorstep. The reversed Seven of Swords advises maintaining integrity today. With retrograde Saturn in Pisces, you are advised to emphasise more on Karmic lessons and approach the changes sincerely. Your Colour for the day is Maroon and Number is 4. Today's mantra is to embrace change with authenticity.

Sagittarius: Your tarot reading for the day combines good fortune with a balanced day. The Wheel of Fortune signals unexpected changes will occur. The Three of Wands says that your vision will broaden, however, the Temperance card advises that you need to focus on moderation. With Jupiter influencing your sign, expansion and wisdom are key factors for you today. Your colour for the day is Purple and Number is 9. Today's mantra is to balance ambition with harmony.

Capricorn: Your tarot reading for the day encourages self-reflection. The Hermit card suggests that you will find solitude for clarity about the issue you have been facing for long. The Four of Swords indicates that you need to relax, while the Six of Swords shows steady progress for you. With Saturn in retrograde, you need to exercise some patience today. The Colour for the day is Grey and Number is 10. Today's mantra is to seek wisdom in stillness.

Aquarius: Today's tarot reading for Aquarius shows a goof time of hope and renewal. The Star card brings inspiration, healing and positive energy for you. It signals a period of growth and self-discovery. Strengthen your courage and enthusiasm to move forward, and success will follow. Keep your faith in the universe and trust that your hard work will pay off. Be careful of negative influences and verify all the necessary information before forming new relationships or taking big risks. The 2 of Wands suggests stepping into a leadership role with confidence and clarity. Colour for the day is teal, Number is 11.