Tarot Predictions August 26, 2025: The celestial alignment today combines Virgo's analytical sharpness with Cancer's nurturing influence. The Moon and Mars in Virgo support tasks that benefit from planning and discipline. Mercury and Venus in Cancer enhance emotional connections, making words more sensitive and empathetic. The Sun and Ketu in Leo promote a balance between confidence and humility. Jupiter in Gemini boosts mental agility, while retrograde Saturn in Pisces encourages introspection and learning from past experiences. Your daily tarot horoscope offers insights, clarity, and emotional grounding for each zodiac sign, helping you navigate the day with wisdom and purpose. Astropatri shares what the tarot cards predict today for the natives of 12 zodiac signs below:

Tarot Predictions August 26, 2025 For 12 Zodiac Signs Aries: Focus with discipline. Today's cards: Knight of Swords, 8 of Pentacles, and The Emperor suggest structured effort and skill refinement. Mars in Virgo supports focused and precise work. Your lucky colour is scarlet, and your lucky number is 4. Discipline refines my power - embrace it wisely.

Taurus: Balance work and heart. Cards: 2 of Pentacles, Queen of Cups, and 6 of Pentacles highlight stability and generosity. Mercury and Venus in Cancer encourage blending logic with empathy. Your lucky colour is emerald green, and your lucky number is 6. Balance ambition and compassion in every decision.

Gemini: Expand mental horizons. Cards: The Magician, Page of Wands, and Wheel of Fortune suggest curiosity and opportunity. Jupiter's influence encourages adaptability and bold communication. Your lucky colour is sky blue, and your lucky number is 3. Say yes to new opportunities - luck is on your side.

Cancer: Clarity with sensitivity. Cards: The High Priestess, 2 of Cups, and 10 of Pentacles indicate emotional depth. Mercury and Venus in Cancer guide you to balance heart and mind. Your lucky colour is pearl white, and your lucky number is 2. Trust your heart and intuition—both are reliable.

Leo: Lead with humility. Cards: Strength, The Sun, and reversed 5 of Swords suggest calm power and confidence. The Sun and Ketu in Leo advise embracing humility in self-expression. Your lucky colour is royal gold, and your lucky number is 1. Lead with light, not ego.

Virgo: Precision for success. Cards: 8 of Pentacles, Knight of Pentacles, and Justice emphasise dedication and fairness. The Moon and Mars in Virgo support hard work and patience. Your lucky colour is olive green, and your lucky number is 5. Small, consistent steps lead to lasting results.

Libra: Fair choices bring harmony. Cards: Justice, 3 of Pentacles, and Page of Cups highlight balance and teamwork. Venus's influence encourages evaluating every aspect before acting. Your lucky colour is ivory, and your lucky number is 7. Balance logic and empathy for harmony.

Scorpio: Honesty transforms. Cards: Death, Ace of Swords, and 7 of Cups suggest renewal and clarity. Retrograde Saturn advises learning from past cycles. Your lucky colour is maroon, and your lucky number is 9. Embrace the truth and clear the path for change.

Sagittarius: Growth through perspective. Cards: 3 of Wands, Temperance, and 9 of Cups symbolise balance and expansion. Jupiter boosts opportunities, encouraging wise exploration. Your lucky colour is turquoise, and your lucky number is 12. Combine patience with vision for superior results.

Capricorn: Reflect before acting. Cards: The Hermit, 4 of Swords, and Knight of Wands emphasise introspection. Retrograde Saturn suggests pausing before taking major steps. Your lucky colour is steel grey, and your lucky number is 8. Your steps will be stronger after finding balance.

Aquarius: Balance dreams and logic. Cards: The Star, King of Swords, and Temperance combine hope and clarity. Retrograde Saturn encourages patience and thoughtful decisions. Your lucky colour is teal, and your lucky number is 11. Logic will refine your vision