Tarot Predictions for August 27, 2025: Moon in Libra's guiding everyone's vibes today with emotional balance, fairness, and diplomacy. Mercury and Venus in Cancer are amp-ing up intuition, empathy, and lovey chats. Sun and Ketu in Leo's bringing self-expression but also a lesson in staying alert. Mars in Virgo's pushing for discipline and precision. Jupiter in Gemini's boosting learning and networking. Retro Saturn in Pisces is makin' you rethink old decisions and duties. Below, Astropatri shares today’s tarot insights for each of the 12 zodiac signs:

Tarot Predictions for August 27, 2025 Aries: Today's Tarot reading for Aries highlights decisions needing fairness with the Two of Swords showing a bit of indecision, the Knight of Wands pushing for bold moves, and Justice bringing balanced judgment. With the Moon in Libra affecting your partnerships, your Tarot reading says to weigh up options carefully before making moves. Blend passion with patience. Lucky colour: crimson red. Lucky number: 3. Tip: Courage succeeds when paired with fairness.

Taurus: Your Tarot reading vibes stability and nurturing with the Queen of Pentacles showing financial and emotional security, the Six of Cups signalling support from loved ones, and Temperance advising balance. With Venus in Cancer, your relationships and plans need patience and harmony. Lucky colour: emerald green. Lucky number: 6. Tip: Growth comes slowly when you blend care with strategy.

Gemini: Geminis, today's Tarot reading is all about learning and adapting with the Page of Swords showing curiosity, the Eight of Pentacles pushing skill-building, and the Wheel of Fortune signalling sudden opportunities. With Jupiter in Gemini, focus your energy on meaningful growth. Lucky colour: sky blue. Lucky number: 5. Tip: Turn curiosity into skill and discipline.

Cancer: Today's Tarot reading for Cancer highlights deep intuition and emotional security with the High Priestess guiding inner wisdom, the Two of Cups bringing harmony in relationships, and the Ten of Pentacles signalling family stability. With Mercury and Venus in Cancer, your emotional chats get a boost. Lucky colour: pearl white. Lucky number: 2. Tip: Trust your intuition for lasting harmony.

Leo: Leo's Tarot reading mixes self-expression and self-reflection with the Sun giving confidence, the Seven of Wands pushing to defend your stance, and the Hermit showing mindful awareness. With Sun and Ketu in Leo, lead wisely, not impulsively. Lucky colour: golden yellow. Lucky number: 9. Tip: True leadership blends courage and humility.

Virgo: Virgos, today's Tarot reading brings productive efforts with the Knight of Pentacles signalling steady progress, the Eight of Wands showing swift movement, and the Three of Pentacles highlighting teamwork. With Mars in Virgo, disciplined work and teamwork lead to success. Lucky colour: olive green. Lucky number: 4. Tip: Discipline and teamwork speed up results.

Libra: Libra's Tarot reading is spot on with Justice showing fairness, the Page of Cups bringing openness in relationships, and the Four of Wands signalling home harmony. With the Moon in Libra, emotional balance is your strength. Lucky colour: ivory. Lucky number: 7. Tip: Blend emotions and practicality.

Scorpio: Scorpio's Tarot reading brings transformation and emotional maturity, with Death signalling new beginnings after endings, the King of Cups giving emotional control, and the Seven of Pentacles showing patient growth. With Mars in Virgo affecting you, make disciplined changes. Lucky colour: maroon. Lucky number: 8. Tip: Today's endings start wiser journeys.

Sagittarius: Sagittarius' Tarot reading mixes adventure and stability with the Fool starting new journeys, the Three of Wands showing planned moves, and the Nine of Pentacles bringing financial freedom. With Jupiter in Gemini, expand horizons thoughtfully. Lucky colour: turquoise. Lucky number: 10. Tip: Adventure succeeds with prep.

Capricorn: Capricorn's Tarot reading stresses reflection and cautious steps, with the Hermit calling for solitude, the Four of Pentacles advising letting go of grip, and the Six of Swords showing slow progress. With retro Saturn in Pisces affecting you, plan thoughtfully. Lucky colour: steel grey. Lucky number: 11. Tip: Slow changes bring true security.

Aquarius: Aquarius' Tarot reading blends inspiration and clarity with the Star bringing hope, Temperance advising balance, and the King of Swords ensuring logical decisions. With retro Saturn affecting your life, pair dreams with logical steps. Lucky colour: teal. Lucky number: 6. Tip: Let vision guide, but pair with logic.