Tarot Predictions for August 28, 2025: With the Moon in Libra, expect a focus on balance and collaboration. Mercury and Venus in Cancer support heartfelt talks and stronger emotional ties. The Sun and Ketu in Leo encourage you to be self-aware, get creative, and act with purpose. Mars in Virgo helps with detailed work and staying disciplined. Jupiter in Gemini is good for learning, making connections, and finding new chances. Saturn in Pisces asks you to think about discipline, structure, and your future goals. Today's tarot reading will help you make thoughtful choices and understand your feelings better. Below, Astropatri shares today’s tarot insights for each of the 12 zodiac signs:

Tarot Predictions for August 28, 2025 By Zodiac Sign Aries: The tarot suggests a need to lead with both strength and fairness today. Let justice guide your choices, grounding them in clear thinking and honesty. The Knight of Cups encourages you to be sensitive in how you speak, so you can connect with people on a deeper level. The Two of Wands advises careful planning before taking major action. With the Moon in Libra promoting diplomacy, your focus is on leading with courage, kindness, and humility, making sure all decisions are fair and heartfelt.

Taurus: Your reading suggests going with kindness and understanding to grow. The Queen of Cups means you can easily feel what others feel. The Six of Pentacles shows you're good at sharing and helping. The Four of Wands points to happiness in your friendships or at home. Since Mercury and Venus are in Cancer, you'll speak gently, and with Jupiter in Gemini, you'll learn and meet new people. Remember to cherish close ties and put effort into things that matter and give back.

Gemini: Today's reading focuses on how important communication and curiosity are. The Page of Swords means you are thinking clearly and want to check out new ideas. The Magician shows your skill in turning thoughts into reality with focus. The Three of Pentacles points out how important teamwork is. With Jupiter in Gemini pushing learning and networking and Mercury in Cancer softening what you say, this tarot reading says to speak clearly, work with others, and turn your ideas into real progress together.

Cancer: Today's tarot reading suggests taking time for thought, dedication, and sincere work. The High Priestess points to your inner wisdom and intuition. The Two of Cups indicates stronger emotional ties with loved ones. The Eight of Pentacles advises disciplined effort in both your work and your relationships. With Mercury and Venus in Cancer, expressing your feelings will be easier, leading to a balance of sensitive communication, spiritual thought, and dedicated steps toward building stronger, real connections.

Leo: Today's reading mixes leadership, creativity, and self-thinking. The King of Wands shows your self-assurance, telling you to lead with a clear vision. The Ace of Wands brings fresh chances for being creative and starting things with a goal. The Four of Swords says to rest, plan, and think carefully before you act. With the Sun and Ketu in Leo pushing you to know yourself and use your energy on purpose, your tarot cards suggest showing your creative side but keeping things in check, making sure your leadership is kind, caring, and aware.

Virgo: Your tarot reading centres on discipline, patience, and progress. The Knight of Pentacles advises consistent effort in your work. The Eight of Pentacles suggests improving your skills with dedication. The Seven of Pentacles reminds you to be patient, waiting for your hard work to pay off. With Mars in Virgo improving focus, today is a good time to take small, structured steps, trusting that your disciplined actions will lead to bigger gains.

Libra: Today's reading focuses on harmony, fairness, and diplomacy. Justice reinforces your dedication to truth and balanced actions. Temperance encourages moderation and inner peace, wisely blending opposing forces. The Page of Cups inspires kind and sincere communication. With the Moon in Libra enhancing your diplomatic side, today's tarot reading suggests making thoughtful choices in relationships and at work. Make sure each step includes empathy, fairness, and careful judgment to foster harmony.

Scorpio: Your tarot reading guides you to make clear decisions, leading to transformation. The Death card means a big change is coming, so let go of things that hold you back. The Ace of Pentacles points to new chances and beginnings related to money and work. The Seven of Cups cautions against being fooled or getting confused; make smart choices. Since Saturn is in retrograde, take time to think things over. Today, embrace change in a smart way, seek advice when making choices, and aim for steady progress through changes.

Sagittarius: Today's reading indicates a time of hope and generosity. The Star encourages faith and optimism for what's to come. The Three of Wands suggests expanding your views and getting ready for chances that will last. The Six of Pentacles points to fairness and working with others in a spirit of giving. With Jupiter in Gemini pushing for learning and connecting, it's a day to match your wide-ranging attitude with practical optimism, planning ahead while also lifting up those around you with fairness and kindness.

Capricorn: Your tarot reading suggests taking time for thought and careful plans. The Hermit card advises looking inside yourself for wisdom. The Four of Swords means you should rest and plan your approach before moving forward. The King of Pentacles points to stability and the need for disciplined action. With Saturn in retrograde, be patient and review your plans. It’s best to spend today thinking about your long-term aims and focusing on well-thought-out steps. The advice for today is to think deeply before acting with clear purpose and assurance.

Aquarius: Today's reading suggests combining freedom with careful planning. Temperance advises balance in your choices. The Fool signals new beginnings and encourages you to take brave steps. The King of Swords brings clarity and logic to decisions. With Mercury and Venus in Cancer influencing emotions, today's tarot asks you to balance intuition with strategy, welcoming chances while staying clear and disciplined.