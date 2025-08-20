Weekly Horoscope Aquarius (August 18 - August 24): This weekly horoscope brings a period of meaningful progress in relationships, along with fresh career opportunities and deeper emotional understanding. With the Moon moving from Gemini to Cancer and then into Leo, your creativity and self-expression will feel inspired. You are likely to do well in health and daily routines, while partnerships may bring rewarding benefits. Rahu’s transit in your sign adds a karmic touch, where unexpected circumstances could guide you towards personal growth and transformation. Check out your detailed weekly horoscope below as per the insights given by Astropatri.

Weekly Horoscope Aquarius (August 18 - August 24) Overview: This week begins with the Moon in Gemini from 18 to 19 August, inspiring creativity, romance, and light-hearted pleasures. From 20 to 22 August, the Moon moves into Cancer, shifting your focus towards health, daily habits, and productivity. On 21 August, Venus also enters Cancer, bringing harmony to relationships in the workplace. By the weekend, from 23 to 24 August, the Moon will be in Leo, directing your attention towards both personal and professional partnerships.

Career: The week starts with the Moon in Gemini from 18 to 19 August, encouraging innovative thinking, creative problem-solving, and the presentation of fresh ideas. Between 20 and 22 August, the Moon enters Cancer, and with Venus present, teamwork is supported. This is a favourable time for group projects or improving work systems. At the weekend, from 23 to 24 August, the Moon will be in Leo, and with the Sun also placed there, partnerships are highlighted. Business collaborations, interviews, or client meetings can bring positive outcomes and open new opportunities.

Finance: The week begins with the Moon in Gemini, which may bring benefits from creative projects or hobbies. From 20 to 22 August, the Moon in Cancer could lead to small expenses related to health, wellness, or work tools. Venus may inspire you to invest in comforts and pleasures. By the weekend, the Moon in Leo will draw your attention to joint finances. Discussions around shared budgets, investments, or profit-sharing arrangements may take place, helping you plan more effectively.

Health: The week begins with a boost to morale and energy through creative pursuits or social connections. Between 20 and 22 August, the Moon in Cancer will remind you to pay attention to physical health. Adopting a new exercise or diet routine may prove beneficial during this time. As the Moon enters Leo over the weekend, relationships and emotional balance come into focus. Stress linked to personal commitments may affect your energy, so finding calm and rest will be important.

Family: At the start of the week, with the Moon in Gemini, expressing emotions will feel easier, and you can enjoy time with loved ones. From 20 to 22 August, the Moon in Cancer supports nurturing actions, such as cooking for family or offering help to a friend. Over the weekend, the Moon moves into Leo, bringing relationships to the forefront. Couples may discuss future plans, while singles might encounter someone interesting within social or professional circles.

Education: The Moon in Gemini from 18 to 19 August makes the start of the week favourable for exploring creative subjects or engaging in artistic learning. Between 20 and 22 August, the Moon in Cancer encourages a disciplined study routine, which will particularly benefit exam preparation. From 23 to 24 August, the Moon in Leo supports collaborative learning, presentations, or group educational projects, making teamwork rewarding.