Weekly Horoscope Gemini (August 18 - August 24) Overview: This week, Gemini, you'll experience a powerful and self-focused period. From August 18 to 19, the Moon in Gemini will give you charm, mental agility, and decision-making strength. As the Moon moves to Cancer from August 20 to 22, you'll focus on financial security and emotional stability. By August 23 and 24, with the Moon in Leo, your words will carry courage and impact, making it an excellent time for networking and creative expression.

Career: With the Moon and Jupiter in Gemini at the start of the week, your professional influence will grow. This is a great time to present new ideas, give public speeches, and take charge of projects. As the Moon and Venus move into Cancer, you'll focus on income and resource management. Be cautious not to make decisions based on emotions. By the weekend, the Moon in Leo will give you an opportunity to leave a memorable impression in meetings or creative collaborations.

Finance: With Jupiter in Gemini, the start of the week supports financial expansion. Expect additional income, bonuses, or freelance opportunities. As the Moon moves into Cancer, you'll focus on budgeting and saving for long-term stability. Venus' entry into Cancer on August 21 might lead to spending on convenience, especially food, decor, or personal care. By August 23 and 24, the Moon in Leo might tempt you to make impulsive purchases related to hobbies or luxury items.

Health: The start of the week, with the Moon in Gemini, will bring mental energy. Balance physical restlessness with light exercise or stretching. As the Moon moves into Cancer, prioritise relaxation and nourishing meals. By the weekend, the Moon in Leo will boost your confidence and physical energy, making it ideal for outdoor activities.

Family: At the start of the week, with the Moon in Gemini, your social life will be active and exciting. As the Moon and Venus move into Cancer, emotional bonds and care for loved ones will take centre stage. This is a great time for family meals or sharing emotional moments. By the weekend, the Moon in Leo will foster joyful encounters, connections with siblings, and romantic gestures.

Education: The start of the week, with the Moon and Jupiter in Gemini, will strengthen your learning ability and concentration. During the mid-week, the Moon in Cancer suggests revising old topics and reinforcing knowledge. By August 23 and 24, the Moon in Leo will be favourable for confident presentations, debates, and creative assignments.