Weekly Horoscope Leo (August 18 - August 24) Overview: This week is set to be energetic and dynamic, with the Sun shining brightly in your sign, boosting your vitality and leadership skills. The Moon's transit through Gemini, Cancer, and Leo will shift your focus from networking to introspection and then self-empowerment. With Ketu in Leo, self-awareness will be just as crucial as external success.

Career: The start of the week, with the Moon in Gemini, is favourable for networking, collaboration, and brainstorming. You'll connect with influential people and share innovative ideas. During the mid-week, with the Moon and Venus in Cancer, you'll prefer working privately, preparing for important presentations, and refining your strategy. By the weekend, with the Moon and Sun in Leo, it's peak time for professional recognition, taking initiative, and presenting your vision with confidence.

Finance: The week starts with Jupiter in Gemini, helping you identify lucrative opportunities. You'll benefit from social contacts or group projects. During the mid-week, the Moon in Cancer advises caution with expenses, and Venus' influence might tempt you to spend on self-care or luxury. By the weekend, the Moon in Leo could bring financial gains or the courage to adopt new income streams.

Health: Your health will remain stable, with a high energy level by the weekend. The Moon in Gemini might keep you busy, so prioritize rest. The Moon in Cancer will encourage restorative practices like meditation and light stretching. By the weekend, the Moon in Leo will charge your vitality, making it an excellent time for exercise, dance, or outdoor games.

Family: The week starts lively, with the Moon in Gemini encouraging friendly gatherings and time with siblings. During the mid-week, the Moon and Venus in Cancer will increase emotional sensitivity, making it a suitable time for heartfelt conversations. By the weekend, with the Moon and Sun in Leo, your charm and warmth will shine brightest, making it an ideal time for romance, celebrations, and reconnecting with loved ones.

Education: The start of the week is productive for study, with the Moon in Gemini enhancing adaptability and quick learning. During the mid-week, the Moon in Cancer will require focus on solitary study and revising previously learned topics. By the weekend, the Moon in Leo will give you confidence in public speaking, debates, and creative presentations, making it an excellent time for academic competitions or showcasing your talent.