Weekly Horoscope Libra (August 18 - August 24) Overview: The week begins with the Moon transiting through Gemini from 18 to 19 August, opening your thoughts to new ideas, travel plans, or academic pursuits. From 20 to 22 August, the Moon will move into Cancer, directing your focus towards professional goals. On 21 August, Venus enters Cancer, adding charm and warmth to your public image. Finally, from 23 to 24 August, the Moon in Leo inspires you to be socially active and reconnect with friends or community circles.

Career: The week opens with the Moon in Gemini from 18 to 19 August, boosting your capacity to absorb knowledge. This is a favourable time for workshops, training sessions, or attending conferences. From 20 to 22 August, the Moon in Cancer, combined with Venus’s influence, will enhance your professionalism and skills. It’s an excellent period for interviews or key presentations. As the week closes on 23 and 24 August, the Moon in Leo highlights teamwork, collaboration, and building strong alliances for upcoming projects.

Finance: At the start of the week, Jupiter in Gemini may bring opportunities related to travel, higher education, or even international connections. Between 20 and 22 August, the Moon in Cancer could lead to professional expenses, such as upgrading equipment or refining your image. These outlays will be beneficial if kept within budget. By 23 and 24 August, the Moon in Leo may bring sudden gains, particularly through social interactions or networking events.

Health: Health remains generally stable this week. From 18 to 19 August, the Moon in Gemini keeps your mind active, so balance mental stimulation with physical activity. From 20 to 22 August, the Moon in Cancer may heighten professional pressure, making stress management essential. Practices such as yoga or deep breathing will be supportive. By the weekend, 23 to 24 August, the Moon in Leo lifts energy and morale, making it a great time for fun, active moments with friends.

Family: This week calls for a balance between work and personal relationships. From 18 to 19 August, the Moon in Gemini favours meaningful conversations and planning with loved ones. From 20 to 22 August, the Moon in Cancer, along with Venus’s transit, makes you more emotionally sensitive. Relationships deepen, though you may find yourself overthinking others’ opinions. By 23 and 24 August, the Moon in Leo promotes joy, togetherness, and social gatherings, whether through outings, dates, or celebrations with friends.

Education: The Moon in Gemini on 18 and 19 August creates a positive atmosphere for higher studies and research. From 20 to 22 August, the Moon in Cancer helps you apply your learning in professional or practical contexts. By 23 and 24 August, the Moon in Leo enhances creativity and is an excellent time for group projects, brainstorming sessions, and collaborative academic efforts, allowing ideas to flourish in a supportive environment.