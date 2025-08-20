Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius (August 18 - August 24): This week’s horoscope highlights intellectual growth, networking, and professional advancement. With the Moon transiting through Gemini, Cancer, and Leo, your focus shifts towards strengthening long-term goals where relationships may become your greatest asset. Jupiter’s transit in Gemini emphasises the importance of partnerships, encouraging collaboration and shared growth. On 21 August, Venus enters Cancer, adding warmth to financial matters and deepening emotional connections, making it an excellent time to nurture both personal bonds and professional influence. Astropatri shares a detailed weekly horoscope for Sagittarius natives below:

Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius (August 18 - August 24) Overview: The week begins with the Moon in Gemini from 18 to 19 August, bringing energy into relationships and partnerships. Midweek, from 20 to 22 August, the Moon moves into Cancer, highlighting shared resources, investments, and emotional commitments. The influence of Venus will add charm and ease in sensitive financial or personal discussions. As the weekend arrives on 23 and 24 August, the Moon enters Leo, lifting your spirits and creating the perfect time for travel, higher studies, and planning big goals.

Career: At the start of the week, the Moon in Gemini strengthens professional collaborations and partnerships, making it a great time to align with like-minded individuals and finalise agreements. From 20 to 22 August, the Moon in Cancer combined with Venus encourages discussions on shared responsibilities or profit-sharing arrangements. By the weekend, as the Moon moves into Leo and the Sun’s presence amplifies your vision, you will feel motivated to think long-term. This is a favourable moment for career planning, public speaking, or expanding into new markets.

Finance: The week opens with the possibility of gains through partnerships while the Moon is in Gemini on 18 and 19 August. When the Moon shifts into Cancer from 20 to 22 August, discussions around joint finances, taxes, or investments may take shape, with Venus’s influence adding harmony to agreements. During the weekend, the Moon in Leo encourages investment in travel, education, or skill development programmes that bring long-term benefits.

Health: You begin the week with good energy, although the Moon in Gemini on 18 and 19 August may lead to mental fatigue due to excessive social engagement. From 20 to 22 August, the Moon in Cancer highlights the need for emotional balance, making meditation, journalling, or breathing exercises especially supportive. By the weekend, the Moon in Leo enhances optimism and physical vitality, making it an excellent time for outdoor activities such as hiking, sports, or group exercises.

Family: The week starts with the Moon in Gemini, encouraging meaningful conversations with loved ones and active involvement in social plans. Between 20 and 22 August, the Moon in Cancer, along with Venus’s gentle influence, deepens emotional closeness and helps resolve sensitive issues with ease. As the weekend arrives, the Moon in Leo fosters a joyful environment, creating opportunities for family outings, celebrations, or inspiring gatherings where your presence will be appreciated.

Education: From 18 to 19 August, the Moon in Gemini supports group learning, debates, and collaborative study. Between 20 and 22 August, the Moon in Cancer is favourable for focused research and engaging with complex subjects. The weekend of 23 and 24 August, with the Moon in Leo, inspires higher education, creative projects, and study that broadens your perspective.