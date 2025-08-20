Weekly Horoscope Scorpio (August 18 - August 24): This week supports emotional clarity, career growth, and strengthening inner power. The Moon will transit through Gemini, Cancer, and Leo, offering opportunities to focus on shared resources, learning, and expanding your professional recognition. These shifts encourage you to embrace growth and transformation while building influence in your chosen path. On 21 August, Venus enters Cancer, enhancing your charm and presence in both professional and academic spheres, helping you leave a lasting impression. Astropatri shares a detailed weekly horoscope for Scorpio natives below:

Weekly Horoscope Scorpio (August 18 - August 24) Overview: The week begins on 18 and 19 August with the Moon in Gemini, encouraging you to focus on joint finances, investments, and shared responsibilities. From 20 to 22 August, the Moon moves into Cancer, and on 21 August Venus also enters this sign, opening doors for higher education, travel, and long-term planning. As the weekend arrives on 23 and 24 August, the Moon enters Leo, strengthening your ambition and public image while inspiring you to step confidently into leadership roles.

Career: At the start of the week, with the Moon in Gemini on 18 and 19 August, you may find it ideal to review contracts, handle collaborative projects, or refine shared business strategies. From 20 to 22 August, the Moon’s stay in Cancer and Venus’s entry on the 21st will bring valuable networking opportunities with people from different industries or cultures. As the weekend unfolds on 23 and 24 August, the Moon joins the Sun in Leo, putting you in the spotlight and making this a powerful time for interviews, public presentations, or taking on a significant new responsibility.

Money: The week opens with your attention on repaying debts, restructuring investments, or managing shared accounts. On 19 and 20 August, Jupiter in Gemini favours financial growth through partnerships. From 20 to 21 August, the Moon in Cancer may bring beneficial travel expenses or investment in education, while Venus could tempt you to spend on leisure and pleasures, though moderation will serve you well. By 23 and 24 August, with the Moon in Leo, financial gains linked to your career may come through, along with recognition that holds long-term benefits.

Health: Your emotional health plays a vital role in your physical well-being this week. With the Moon in Gemini on 18 and 19 August, try to avoid overthinking financial or partnership matters, as this could cause unnecessary stress. From 20 to 22 August, the Moon in Cancer boosts positivity, though it may also bring cravings for comfort food, so balance will be key. Over the weekend, with the Moon in Leo on 23 and 24 August, your energy levels rise, making this an excellent time for confidence-boosting activities such as dance, exercise, or team sports.

Family: This week emphasises the importance of emotional honesty. At the start of the week, meaningful conversations about finances may take place with your partner or family, building trust and alignment in shared plans. Between 20 and 22 August, the Moon in Cancer combined with Venus’s influence brings heartfelt communication, helping to strengthen relationships and even reconnect with distant relatives or friends. During the weekend of 23 and 24 August, the Moon in Leo highlights social gatherings, family celebrations, or public events where your presence and warmth will be appreciated.

Education: The week begins favourably for research-based studies and deep learning, providing an ideal moment for intensive study or exploration. From 20 to 22 August, the Moon in Cancer helps broaden your horizons through new courses, travel, or philosophical pursuits. By 23 and 24 August, with the Moon in Leo, your academic achievements may take centre stage, making it the right time to showcase projects, participate in competitions, or confidently present your ideas.