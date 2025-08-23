Weekly Tarot Reading (August 25 - August 31): This week brings expansion, responsibility, and emotional understanding. With Rahu in Aquarius, your originality and innovative ideas will thrive. The Moon's transit from Virgo to Libra and then Scorpio will focus you on practical duties, partnerships, and deep emotional introspection. Meanwhile, the Sun and Mercury in Leo will bring clarity to relationships, and Venus in Cancer will strengthen family bonds. Mars in Virgo ensures your hard work pays off in your career. Saturn in Pisces emphasises financial discipline, and Jupiter in Gemini brings optimism to your studies and creativity. Ambition and emotional depth will intertwine, guiding you forward. Astropatri shares weekly tarot reading for 12 zodiac signs below.

Aries - The Two of Pentacles, Justice, and King of Cups cards indicate a week of balance and responsibility. With the Moon in Virgo, you'll focus on practical duties and shared responsibilities. Justice suggests fairness and clarity in partnerships, while the King of Cups advises emotional maturity. Balance your responsibilities and nurture your relationships with sensitivity. Your lucky colour is Deep Red, and your lucky number is 3. Expect a week of clarity and progress, especially in your career and relationships.

Taurus - The Hierophant, Six of Pentacles, and Death cards signal a week of discipline and transformation. With the Moon in Virgo, you'll focus on practicality and experience. The Six of Pentacles indicates harmony and mutual support, while Death suggests a transformation or renewal. Embrace change and trust in your abilities. Your lucky colour is Emerald Green, and your lucky number is 6. This week, you'll find opportunities for growth and renewal, especially in your personal and professional life.

Gemini - The Knight of Swords, Lovers, and Nine of Cups cards indicate a week of action and decision-making. With the Moon in Virgo, you'll be focused on practicality and intellectual pursuits. The Lovers suggests choices and relationships, while the Nine of Cups indicates emotional fulfilment. Make informed decisions and nurture your relationships. Your lucky colour is Sky Blue, and your lucky number is 5. Expect a week of excitement and opportunities, especially in your relationships and creative pursuits.

Cancer - The High Priestess, Four of Wands, and Five of Cups cards signal a week of intuition and celebration. With the Moon in Virgo, you'll focus on practicality and family. The Four of Wands indicates joy and harmony, while the Five of Cups suggests emotional reflection. Trust your intuition and nurture your relationships. Your lucky colour is Pearl White, and your lucky number is 2. This week, you'll find opportunities for emotional growth and connection, especially with your loved ones.

Leo - The Sun, Two of Wands, and Temperance cards indicate a week of confidence and balance. With the Moon in Virgo, you'll focus on practical progress and long-term goals. Temperance suggests harmony and balance. Shine with confidence and nurture your relationships. Your lucky colour is Gold, and your lucky number is 1. Expect a week of success and recognition, especially in your career and personal life.

Virgo - The Eight of Pentacles, Justice, and Seven of Cups cards signal a week of hard work and clarity. With the Moon in Virgo, you'll focus on practicality and discipline. Justice indicates fairness and balance, while the Seven of Cups suggests clarity and discernment. Work hard and trust your abilities. Your lucky colour is Olive Green, and your lucky number is 4. This week, you'll find opportunities for growth and success, especially in your career and personal development.

Libra - The Strength, Knight of Cups, and Ten of Swords cards indicate a week of courage and emotional connection. With the Moon in Virgo, you'll focus on practical responsibilities and relationships. The Knight of Cups suggests romance and creativity, while the Ten of Swords indicates release and transformation. Face challenges with courage and nurture your relationships. Your lucky colour is Pastel Pink, and your lucky number is 6. Expect a week of emotional growth and connection, especially in your relationships.

Scorpio - The Death, Queen of Cups, and Ace of Swords cards signal a week of transformation and clarity. With the Moon in Virgo, you'll focus on releasing old patterns and embracing new beginnings. The Queen of Cups indicates emotional intelligence, while the Ace of Swords suggests clarity and insight. Trust your intuition and seek clarity. Your lucky colour is Deep Burgundy, and your lucky number is 9. This week, you'll find opportunities for transformation and growth, especially in your personal and spiritual life.

Sagittarius - The Temperance, Four of Wands, and Page of Wands cards indicate a week of balance and celebration. With the Moon in Virgo, you'll focus on practicality and harmony. The Four of Wands suggests joy and community, while the Page of Wands indicates inspiration and exploration. Balance your responsibilities and nurture your relationships. Your lucky colour is Turquoise, and your lucky number is 12. Expect a week of joy and celebration, especially with your loved ones.

Capricorn - The World, Five of Pentacles, and Knight of Wands cards signal a week of completion and action. With the Moon in Virgo, you'll focus on practicality and responsibility. The Five of Pentacles suggests challenges and support, while the Knight of Wands indicates action and adventure. Take charge and trust your abilities. Your lucky colour is Charcoal Grey, and your lucky number is 10. Expect a week of productivity and progress, especially in your career and personal projects.

Aquarius - The Star, Two of Wands, and Seven of Swords cards indicate a week of hope and strategy. With the Moon in Virgo, you'll focus on practicality and partnerships. The Two of Wands suggests exploration and decision-making, while the Seven of Swords indicates caution and discernment. Trust your intuition and be strategic. Your lucky colour is Electric Blue, and your lucky number is 11. Expect a week of innovation and progress, especially in your personal and professional life.