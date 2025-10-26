For the first time, India will host an international meeting dedicated to aircraft accident investigation and safety learning. The event, organised by the Asia Pacific Accident Investigation Group (APAC-AIG), will take place in New Delhi from October 28 to 31. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), functioning under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, will be the host agency.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu will inaugurate the four-day conference, which will also include a technical workshop. Around 90 delegates from aircraft accident investigation bodies across Asia-Pacific countries, along with experts from international aviation agencies, are expected to attend. The Ministry said that the meeting aims to enhance investigation capabilities and strengthen international collaboration in aviation safety.

Officials said the meeting will serve as a platform for sharing experiences and challenges faced by different countries in handling air crash investigations. It will also explore ways to strengthen regional cooperation in aviation accident prevention. Key Discussion Areas Delegates will focus on issues including adherence to International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards, black box analysis, investigation of human error, and detection of technical faults. The workshop will feature interactive sessions designed to improve data interpretation and enhance coordination between member nations.

By hosting this global event, India aims to position itself as a regional leader in aviation safety. The Ministry emphasised that the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards and ensuring continuous improvement in air accident investigation systems.