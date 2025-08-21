Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, Mission pilot aboard the recent Axiom-4 space mission, shared detailed insights about the experience and its significance for India's ambitions in human spaceflight, emphasising the invaluable knowledge gained from being in space itself. Speaking in a press conference, he underscored the pride and profound perspective gained by viewing Earth from orbit. He said, "Bharat aaj bhi Antariksh se saare jahaan se achha dikhta hai." ALSO READ: Lok Sabha To Hold Special Discussion On Shubhanshu Shukla's Historic Space Mission Tomorrow He explained that the true benefit of executing a human space mission goes far beyond rigorous training referencing India's upcoming space endeavour Gaganyaan. "The benefit of executing a human space mission is more than the training. The supplementary knowledge we get just by being there is invaluable. All the information I have collected in the past year will be extremely useful to us for our own missions, Gaganyaan and Bharatiya Antariksh Station. Very soon we shall send someone from our capsule, from our rocket and our soil."

Shukla said, "I want to thank the Indian Government, ISRO and my colleagues. We were flying on top of the Falcon 9 Vehicle. Crew Dragon is one of the three vehicles that can take humans to space. My profile in this mission was the mission pilot. There are four seats in the Crew Dragon. I was the mission pilot and I had to work with the commander and interact with the systems of the Crew Dragon. We had to perform the experiments that were conceived, developed and realised by the Indian researchers. And also to perform STEM demonstrations, capture photos and videographs."

Describing the mission as "very technologically intensive" and "complex," Narayanan said that "80 per cent" of tests are completed. "It is a very technologically intensive, complex mission. A lot of work is done, environment control and safety system, orbital module development, and human-centric product development. I am happy to say that 80 per cent of tests are completed, and 20 per cent are targeted before March 2026," V Narayanan said.