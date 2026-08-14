Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Narcotics Control Bureau has secured the return of fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya from the UAE.

“Modi govt is relentlessly tracking down drug traffickers hiding abroad and destroying their entire ecosystem with a ruthless approach,” the Home Minister said in a post on X.

NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) secures the return of fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya from the UAE.



Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweets, "Modi govt is relentlessly tracking down drug traffickers hiding abroad and destroying their entire ecosystem with a ruthless… pic.twitter.com/HaDyVPtjfS — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2026

He said the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) secured the return of Basoya from the UAE, creating a “new milestone” in the policy of zero tolerance against narcotics, “By tracing the criminal through a top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top approach, our agencies have once again proven that no matter where drug traffickers hide, they cannot escape the long arm of Indian law,” he said.

Basoya is accused of being the mastermind of an international drug syndicate.

(Note: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by The Daily Jagran and has been published through a syndicated feed. Source - PTI)