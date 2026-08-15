President Droupadi Murmu on Friday inaugurated the Amrit Udyan Summer Annuals Edition at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The garden will be open to the public from August 16 to September 15. People can visit Amrit Udyan between 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM, with last entry permitted at 5:00 PM. It will remain closed on all Mondays for regular maintenance.

Indigenous and native flowering plants, known for their vibrant colours and ecological significance, will take centre stage at Amrit Udyan this time. Designed to showcase India's rich floral diversity while enhancing garden biodiversity, the collection includes Balsam (Gul-mehndi), Aparajita, Rukmini, Barsha Phool, Lal Saag, and Nagphana, news agency PTI reported.

Exclusive Access For Sportspersons And Teachers

Sportspersons will get exclusive access to Amrit Udyan on August 29 to mark National Sports Day, while teachers will receive exclusive access on September 5 for Teachers' Day.

How To Book Tickets For Amrit Udyan?

- Entry to Amrit Udyan will be free, but visitors are advised to book their slots online in advance via the official Rashtrapati Bhavan website.

- On-the-spot booking is not available. Booking for a particular day will close at 10:00 AM the preceding day.

- Visitors can enter and exit the premises through Gate No. 35, located near North Avenue Road.

- Visitors are allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic keys, purses, handbags, water bottles, baby milk bottles and umbrellas inside the Amrit Udyan.

Visitor Amenities And Shuttle Bus Service

- Several facilities will be available along the route, including drinking water points, first-aid posts, rain shelters, and restrooms.

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- To facilitate travel, a dedicated shuttle bus service with the banner "Shuttle Service for Amrit Udyan" will operate between Central Secretariat Metro Station and the garden entry point every 30 minutes from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM.

- Visitors are advised to book their slots online in advance and follow all designated entry and exit guidelines.

(With Inputs From PTI)