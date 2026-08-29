In a shocking incident, a couple jumped off into the Godavari River, leaving behind their three-year-old son alone and weeping for help. The couple from Andhra Pradesh has been identified as Dodda Sai (29) and Shirisha (28). The incident occurred on Thursday night in the East Godavari district when the family of three arrived at the Chinchinada bridge on a scooter around 10 pm. The couple then left the child alone on the scooter and jumped into the Godavari River.

In Andhra Pradesh, a couple jumped into the Godavari and died by suicide, leaving behind their three-year-old child



Tragic incident near Chinchinada Bridge in West Godavari district.



Dodda Sai (29) and Sireesha (28), a couple from Velpur in Tanuku mandal, came to the bridge… pic.twitter.com/Eve3F37axv — Political Critic (@PCSurveysIndia) August 28, 2026 Passersby spotted the child crying on the bridge. The toddler screamed “Nanna and Amma", crying loudly. The people first searched for the parents but were unable to trace the two. Following this, they informed the police. ALSO READ: Noida Horror: Months After Yuvraj Mehta Death, Student Drowns In Waterlogged Pit In Sector 94

Upon receiving information, the cops reached the site and rescued the 3-year-old. During the investigation, it was found that the couple was burdened with financial tensions for some time. According to the police, the financial crisis forced the couple to sell their home.

The cops are investigating other angles related to the case. Additionally, the police have launched a search operation for the couple. No death note has been received in the area yet. ALSO READ: Telangana Horror: Man Drowns Pregnant Wife, Two Daughters In Swimming Pool; Didn't Want Another Girl Child In a separate case, the Telangana Police had arrested a man who allegedly killed his pregnant wife and two young daughters by pushing them into a swimming pool in the Hanumakonda district. Police on Thursday said the incident occurred in Inavolu mandal on Wednesday night.

The swimming pool, located on the premises of a real estate venture, is owned by the accused. Preliminary investigations led by police indicated that the 26-year-old woman and her daughters, aged five and seven, were taken to the pool by the accused.

The family members allege that the husband and in-laws were unhappy because the woman had previously given birth to girls and had favoured terminating her current pregnancy. But the woman opposed the idea of abortion. The woman’s father said the couple had a love marriage but had differences after she became pregnant again. The accused allegedly pushed his wife first, followed by the children, causing them to drown.