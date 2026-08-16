Former West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the death of ex-deputy speaker AsishBanerjee has left her "deeply disturbed", alleging that he was repeatedly maligned, falsely accused and subjected to immense mental and emotional pressure in his final days.

AsishBanerjee''s body was found hanging at a TMC party office near his residence in Rampurhat in the Birbhum district on Sunday morning. A purported suicide note was also recovered from the spot, police said.

In a statement posted on social media, Mamata said AsishBanerjee, 74, had spent much of his life teaching and serving society and was known for his humble nature and close bond with people of Rampurhat and Birbhum.

"What makes this tragedy even more painful is the immense mental and emotional strain he appears to have endured in his final days," she said.

Mamata said AsishBanerjee, a five-term MLA and former deputy speaker of the assembly, had dedicated himself to the development of Rampurhat and undertaken several important works for the people.

"Yet, despite the work he did, he was repeatedly maligned, falsely accused and subjected to relentless pressure," she said.

"The harassment and mental pressure he faced, despite his long record of public service, should make all of us pause and reflect on the human cost of relentless political hostility," Mamata said.

Her remarks came amid a political slugfest over the circumstances surrounding AsishBanerjee''s death, with sections of the TMC alleging that he had been subjected to political pressure and BJP''s "propaganda".

Banerjee had stepped down as the TMC''s Birbhum district president in June but said he would continue as a member of the party. He later joined the rebel TMC faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee.

The purported suicide note, which has circulated on social media, is learnt to have said that no one was responsible for his death and expressed regret over his entry into politics.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the note.

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Mamata offered her condolences to Banerjee''s family, loved ones, former students and admirers, saying his absence would be "deeply felt, always".

Meanwhile, TMC leaders sought a probe into the circumstances of his death.

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Party MLA Kunal Ghosh questioned whether it was a case of suicide or murder, while other party leaders alleged that Banerjee faced a sustained campaign of political vilification.

BJP leaders, however, rejected the allegation of political pressure, with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari saying Banerjee''s personal image had never been questioned and that any charges concerning his associates should not be conflated with the former minister.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading to Banerjee''s death, including the authenticity and contents of the purported note. His phone is also expected to be examined as part of the probe.

Banerjee is survived by his wife and son. Leaders and workers from different political parties paid their last respects to him at Rampurhat on Sunday.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by The Daily Jagran staff and has been published through syndicated feed by PTI.)