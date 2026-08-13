The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Thursday withdrew its earlier direction that barred 2026 graduates of NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, from enrolling as advocates. The decision came just hours after the BCI instructed all State Bar Councils to halt enrollments for the batch until further notice. That initial directive was issued following reports that a section of graduating students objected to the university's proposal to invite Chief Justice of India Surya Kant as the chief guest for the university's convocation ceremony. The campaign stemmed from remarks the CJI made during a Supreme Court hearing regarding alleged police action against protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

ALSO READ: Bar Council Halts Enrolment Of NALSAR 2026 Law Graduates Over Campaign Against CJI Surya Kant's Convocation Participation "After detailed deliberation, the @barcouncilindia has modified its earlier directions concerning @NALSAR_Official. All 2026 passed-out students of NALSAR will now be entitled to seek enrolment with the State Bar Council of their choice. The factual inquiry will continue, and further action will follow on the basis of the report. No student shall be made to suffer without any fault on his or her part," the BCI said in its latest communication.

After detailed deliberation, the @barcouncilindia has modified its earlier directions concerning @NALSAR_Official.



All 2026 passed-out students of NALSAR will now be entitled to seek enrolment with the State Bar Council of their choice. The factual inquiry will continue, and… pic.twitter.com/uJPkpHaOXj — Manan Kumar Mishra (@MishraManan01) August 13, 2026 Bar Council Bars Enrolment Of NALSAR 2026 Law Graduates "A student of Law, having no regard or respect for the highest Judicial Office of the country, is not expected to be a responsible or sensible Advocate, Teacher or a Judge. Such persons shall always be a liability on the profession. Such conduct reflects adversely upon the person's suitability for entry into or association with the legal profession and is inconsistent with the dignity, discipline and ethical standards of the legal profession. Our experience is that such people are always involved in strikes and boycotts and tarnish the image of the legal profession," the regulatory body said. The BCI noted that as the regulator of legal education, it cannot remain a "mute spectator" to the situation and has instructed NALSAR to submit an authenticated report within three days. The university must provide copies of any representation, petition, memorandum, or other communication submitted to its administration regarding the Chief Justice of India's invitation or participation, along with the complete list of signatories.

Additionally, Manan Kumar Mishra, who is also a BJP Rajya Sabha MP, alleged, citing reliable sources, that groupism and internal political activity among some members of the academic staff. Describing the matter as a serious concern, he stated that some teachers played an active role in "misleading, instigating and misguiding" the students.

What's Behind Students' Objection? The students' objection stems from the Supreme Court's reported refusal to urgently list a plea regarding police action against protesters during the July 2020 "Chalo Sansad" demonstration at Jantar Mantar. The protest was organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over issues including the conduct of the NEET examination and the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

ALSO READ: 'Sits Uncomfortably With Our Values': Law University Students Oppose CJI Surya Kant As Convocation Chief Guest In their representation, the students cited news reports alleging that youth were called "cockroaches" and noted that when the matter was mentioned for urgent hearing on July 22, the CJI told counsel, "Don't waste our time, and don't waste your time."

When the lawyer offered video evidence of the alleged police action, the CJI responded, "We are not interested in videos. We don't have time to watch". The representation also claims that the counsel was cut short while explaining the issues behind the protest, with the reported remark, "Thank you very much."