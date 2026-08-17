At least seven people died and several suffered severe injuries after a fire broke out at a hotel near a police station in Tarapith, West Bengal, PTI reported on Monday. The incident occurred on the final Monday of the holy month of Shravan, when Tarapith, a major pilgrimage destination, was witnessing a heavy influx of devotees.

What Happened At The Hotel? The hotel was reportedly occupied when the fire broke out at around 5 am, allegedly near the reception area while guests were asleep. The fire quickly spread through the multi-storey building, trapping several occupants inside. Multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control and rescue those trapped in the hotel.

ALSO READ: Delhi Hotel Fire: Sole Surviving Member Of Gurugram Family Killed In Malviya Nagar Blaze Dies The bodies of the passengers who were burnt in the fire were sent to Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital. According to Kalyan Pal, the hotel owner's son, "When the jumper was lowered, the electric wire caught fire, and the hotel's electric supply was shut off. The fire alarm was rung before that. Following this, the passengers in the hotel rooms panicked and moved out. However, when the fire was brought under control, the smoke slowly started to rise upwards, and many people started having difficulty breathing as a result of the smoke," News 18 Bangla reported

Authorities have launched a probe into the incident, with a preliminary investigation suggesting that an electrical short circuit may have triggered the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Authorities are yet to ascertain how the blaze started or what led to the fire spreading through the hotel. Police will continue an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the incident. At present, officials are focused on bringing the fire under control and assessing the extent of the damage.

ALSO READ: Delhi Hotel Fire, Saidulajab Building Collapse Triggers MCD Crackdown; Over 70 Properties Sealed, 12 Demolished "Efforts to rescue people are still underway. All have been sent to Rampurhat Hospital. So far, 11-12 people have been admitted to the hospital. We cannot provide any further information at this time," said Birbhum ASP Nilesh Shrikant Gaikar.