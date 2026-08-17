- By Mritunjai Mishra
- Mon, 17 Aug 2026 08:01 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
- Stampede at Ashok Dham temple on the third Monday of Sawan.
- There was chaos after rumours spread current passing through electric poll.
- At least 7 devotees killed.
Jagran Correspondent, Lakhisarai: Seven people died while over eight others were injured after a stampede broke out in the outer premises of the famous Ashok Dham Temple in Bihar's Lakhisarai district today morning, the third Monday of the auspicious month of Sawan.
The injured are being treated at Lakhisarai's Sadar Hospital. The death is expected to rise. The incident occurred on the road leading from Ashok Dham station to the temple.
Lakhisarai DM Shailendra Kumar said, "The crowd swelled in an unprecedented manner. Around 6:30-6:45 am, two trains came here that too added to the crowd. Arrangements were made as we had anticipated the crowd. We then came to know that barricading broke on one side due to the crowd and people fell on each other. We rushed 10-15 people here immediately."
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Rumours Around Fallen Electric Poll
According to preliminary information, an electric pole along with wires fell on the route during Sunday night. On Monday morning, a rumour spread among the large number of pilgrims who had arrived at the temple to perform the ritual of ‘Jalabhishek’, claiming that the pole was electrified. This caused panic among the devotees, who began fleeing in different directions.
A stampede ensued because of which many devotees were crushed. The locals and other devotees tried to rescue those trapped. Upon receiving information about the incident, police and administrative officials rushed to the scene.
#WATCH | UPDATE | Bihar: Seven people died in a stampede-like incident at Ashokdham Temple in Lakhisarai. Several injuries reported.— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2026
SDPO Shivam Kumar tells ANI, "Seven casualties have been reported. It is being said that an electric pole fell there and people were… pic.twitter.com/JGvmh9MsoX
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Identification Of Deceased So Far
1. Manmala Devi (44)
2. Rinku Devi (50)
3. Hemlata Devi (55)
4. Lalita Devi
About Ashok Dham Temple
Ashok Dham Temple is known as the Shri Indradamaneshwar Mahadev Temple. It houses a large Shivalinga, discovered during excavation. The incident took place when a large crowd gathered on the third Monday of Sawan.