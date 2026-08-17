Jagran Correspondent, Lakhisarai: Seven people died while over eight others were injured after a stampede broke out in the outer premises of the famous Ashok Dham Temple in Bihar's Lakhisarai district today morning, the third Monday of the auspicious month of Sawan.

The injured are being treated at Lakhisarai's Sadar Hospital. The death is expected to rise. The incident occurred on the road leading from Ashok Dham station to the temple.

Lakhisarai DM Shailendra Kumar said, "The crowd swelled in an unprecedented manner. Around 6:30-6:45 am, two trains came here that too added to the crowd. Arrangements were made as we had anticipated the crowd. We then came to know that barricading broke on one side due to the crowd and people fell on each other. We rushed 10-15 people here immediately."