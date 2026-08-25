Days after a Chinese company claimed its robot had broken athlete Usain Bolt's 100-meter world record, Congress MP Manish Tewari issued a warning to India, drawing criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Tewari warned that if India does not advance its military technology, it may soon have to face a robot-driven People's Liberation Army (PLA) on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Chinese tech company Unitree Robotics unveiled its latest humanoid robot prototype, dubbed "Superman" on Aug 17, with the robot demonstrating jumping and running capabilities that surpass human world records in two performance metrics. https://t.co/3IexWecyTX pic.twitter.com/syoTZvyWGt — China Daily (@ChinaDaily) August 20, 2026 We Are Far Behind China In Terms Of Technology: Tewari The Congress MP shared a post on X, saying, "If India is not careful, it could be very soon fighting a robot PLA on the LAC. The impressive development of humanoid robots by China should give us a reality check that, despite all the bombast of being an emerging great power, really how far behind we are qua China in the technology game - and this is only one of the genres. China is today ahead of the US in 67 of the 75 critical technologies." ALSO READ: 'Data Will Be Scattered': Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Urge PM Modi To Formulate New Questionnaire Over Caste Census

BJP Criticises Tewari Reacting sharply to Tewari's post, BJP MP and spokesperson Sambit Patra called the Congress's mindset Chinese. "First, we have to fight the Congress's mindset on the LAC. The same people were found inside Chinese tents during the Doklam face-off," Patra said.

ALSO READ: Video: Chinese Robots Beat Usain Bolt's, Greatest Sprinter Of All Time, 100m World Record At Beijing Games BJP Calls Rahul Gandhi A Chinese Robot He also targeted opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him a Chinese robot. He quipped, "Rahul Gandhi said that our army has been badly defeated (the Chinese have badly defeated our army). They are Chinese robots. We have to fight their thinking."

Meanwhile, last week a Chinese humanoid robot captured the world's attention by completing the 100-meter dash in 9.39 seconds, faster than Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt's men's world record of 9.58 seconds. Chinese robotics company Unitree has claimed that its new humanoid robot "Superman" can run at a top speed of 12.66 metres per second or about 45.6 kilometres per hour.