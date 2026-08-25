Everyone enjoys travelling by train, which is a comfortable and inexpensive way to journey long distances. Sometimes we enjoy travelling by train with our friends and relatives. However, sometimes, due to not booking tickets in time or for some other reason, we are unable to get a seat next to our friends and relatives.

In such situations, people often request other passengers to exchange their seats with yours. Sometimes, this can even lead to arguments. If you do this without the TTE's permission, be careful. According to the railways, this is a crime and carries a penalty of up to imprisonment.

ALSO READ: Amrit Bharat Coimbatore-Dhanbad Express To Connect UP, MP, Maharashtra, Other States From August 25; Check Full Route Is Changing Seat Without Permission An Offence? According to railway rules, it is a legal offence for a passenger to leave their seat and occupy another passenger's seat. This can result in a heavy fine and even imprisonment. However, if a passenger wishes to exchange seats with another passenger by mutual consent, it would not be illegal.

Additionally, you can change your seat or coach with the official permission of the TTE. If another seat is vacant on the train, the TTE can offer it to you, as per railway rules. It is against the rules to sit or sleep in someone else's reserved seat without the TTE's knowledge or permission.

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan Rush: Railways To Run Special Trains Between Delhi, Prayagraj And Other UP Cities; Check Route, Timings How Much Is The Fine? Railways imposes a fine of Rs 250 for leaving one's seat and sitting on another passenger's unreserved seat. Can I Sell My Seat To Someone? If you sell your reserved seat to another passenger or otherwise transfer it to someone else, it is an offence under railway rules. Train tickets are sold through the railways only. Selling tickets without railway permission is a crime. This can result in a jail term of up to three years and a fine of up to Rs 10,000.

Can I Travel On A Waiting List Ticket? Many times, we book tickets, but even after the chart is prepared, the tickets remain on the waiting list. In such cases, people often travel with a waiting list ticket. This is a criminal offence, and the TTE can charge you a fine of Rs 250 and the full cost of the train ticket. (With Jagran.com Inputs)