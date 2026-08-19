Chandigarh’s proposed petrol 'langar' has been making headlines on social media, with people claiming that those chanting “Jai Mata Di” would be entitled to fuel coupons for their vehicles. The langar which was supposed to be held on Tuesday was postponed following heavy rain in the city.

Raja has claimed in a video that the petrol couples will be handed over to the devotees only after they chant “Jai Mata Di”. Rs 500 coupons will be given for two-wheelers while Rs 1,000 coupons will be handed over to four-wheeler owners.

#WATCH | Amid heavy downpour, a large crowd of vehicle owners gathered at a fuel pump in Chandigarh Sector 10 for 'Petrol Langar', as announced by an individual - Rakesh Trehan on social media. However, no fuel was distributed. pic.twitter.com/QvxwTo8hZe

When Will Petrol Langar Be Held Now?

Another video of the man that went viral on social media shows him saying that the petrol langar will now be held on Friday at a petrol station in Sector 10.

Chandigarh: A local says, ''We came here to get a coupon, but we are not getting any. We are stuck in traffic. Our duty is also not working. Our duty has also been affected We have been stuck here for an hour..'' pic.twitter.com/SIvgnwiwgN — IANS (@ians_india) August 18, 2026

Raja’s Friends Describe Him As Devotee From Amritsar

Those close to Raja have described him as a devotee from Amritsar. According to them, Raja has been staying in Chandigarh for the last couple of months.

Team member of Rakesh Trehan alias Raja Di King said, ''The facilities provided to us are managed by us because it is our duty. We are devotees of Jai Mata Di. You may follow any religion; we have not come here to change anyone’s religion. You may worship any God, but call his mother ‘Jai Mata Di.’ This is the teaching we follow, and everyone will receive the same respect. People are saying that there are 25,000 people here, but even if there are 50,000, everyone will be given a coupon for petrol and diesel."