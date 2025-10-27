Days after the charred body of a 32-year-old UPSC aspirant was found in his flat in Gandhi Vihar area, the Delhi Police has arrested three persons including his live-in partner in connection with the murder, sources said on Sunday.

The 21-year-old woman, pursuing BSc in Forensic Science, her former boyfriend and their associate, all residents of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested, they said.

"The woman, who had been in a live-in relationship with the victim, conspired with the two men to kill him and later set his body on fire to make it appear as an accidental blaze," said a police source.

The deceased, Ramkesh Meena, was living on the fourth floor of a building in Gandhi Vihar.

"On October 6, police received information about a fire incident in the flat due to AC blast. Fire tenders doused the flames and recovered a badly burnt body from the room. Initially, a case was registered under relevant provisions and investigation was launched," the source said.