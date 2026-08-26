Jagran Correspondent, New Delhi: As morning tea bubbles on stoves across the capital, Delhi’s homemakers are facing a sharp rise in daily living costs. Standing beside half-empty canisters of sugar, tea leaves, oil, and spices, they are forced to recalculate their monthly expenses. The escalating market prices of these everyday essentials have quietly reshaped the morning routine into a stressful act.

This is happening due to a sudden 10 to 70 per cent surge in the prices of vegetables, lentils, oil, spices, and other groceries. The rising costs have disrupted both kitchen management and overall household budgets. Consequently, the impact is being felt not just in the flavour of daily meals, but also in the sweetness of morning tea.

Forced To Cut Back On Small Things While making tea in the kitchen, homemaker Indu Gupta stated that although tea used to be prepared several times a day, she now has to keep an eye on the cost of milk and sugar. She explained that as monthly groceries have become expensive, cutting back on these small daily expenses to manage the household budget has become necessary.

ALSO READ: Sugar Rates To Come Down In Coming Days? Is Ethanol Blending Behind Price Surge? What ISMA Said Abhilasha Shukla, a homemaker from Paharganj, said that the problem is not limited to just tea. She explained that when she goes to the market to buy vegetables, she now returns with fewer items than before. She is forced to skip the costlier vegetables and buy other items.

Delhi Homemakers Battle Soaring Prices Of Daily Essentials Furthermore, driven by rising costs, homemakers are now rationing ingredients and often using a single onion in recipes that usually require two or three. They are even measuring the quantities of lentils and oil carefully. Several homemakers noted that the daily kitchen dilemma has shifted from “What should I cook today?” to a much tougher question, “What can I cook that fits the budget?”

The impact of inflation is now targeting the daily comforts of the middle class, hitting everything from morning tea to desserts. To curb rising expenditures on sugar and jaggery, families are reducing the sugar content in their beverages and limiting their tea consumption to just once a day. While homemakers acknowledge that these adjustments help keep the monthly budget afloat, they also admit that the taste of their meals has changed significantly.

Even after purchasing groceries at the start of the month, homemakers remain anxious about how to manage expenses for the remaining days. They are forced to cut back on several items, including children's snacks, sweets, and morning breakfast essentials. Rising prices have turned kitchen budgeting into a balancing act, where one must constantly strike a balance between taste and savings.

Product Previous Price Present Price Price Increase Sugar Rs. 50 Rs. 66 Rs. 16 per kg Jaggery Rs. 70 Rs. 100 Rs. 30 per kg Rice Rs. 50 to Rs. 100 Rs. 60 to Rs. 110 Rs. 10 per kg Palm Oil Rs. 108 Rs. 112 Rs. 4 per liter Mustard Oil Rs. 170 Rs. 190 Rs. 20 per liter Onion Rs. 40 Rs. 60 Rs. 20 per kg ALSO READ: Sugar Prices To Come Down Soon: How Much Stock Does India Have? Full Report