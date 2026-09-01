Jagran Correspondent, New Delhi: Good news for passengers travelling internationally from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. From September 1, international passengers no longer need to have their boarding passes physically stamped during immigration clearance.

The change is part of the immigration authorities’ efforts to digitise and streamline the process, making clearance faster and more convenient for travellers.

Previously, passengers had to get their boarding passes physically stamped during immigration. The manual process, along with queues at immigration counters, could result in delays and longer waiting times.

What Changes for Passengers?

- E-boarding Passes on Smartphones

International passengers can now present their e-boarding passes or mobile boarding passes directly on their smartphones during immigration clearance, eliminating the need for a physical stamp.

- Digital Boarding Passes at E-Gates

Passengers enrolled in the Fast Track Immigration - Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) can use their digital boarding passes at the e-gates. Physical boarding passes will also continue to be accepted.

- Faster Immigration Clearance

By removing the stamping requirement and reducing manual processing, the new system is expected to make immigration clearance quicker and smoother, helping passengers spend less time in queues.

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The new system at IGI Airport is part of a wider pan-India initiative by immigration authorities to modernise and digitise passenger clearance.

At IGI Airport, a British Airways passenger was recognised as the first traveller to use the revamped e-boarding-pass facility during immigration clearance.

The move is expected to make international travel more seamless while reducing paperwork and reliance on physical documentation.