Delhi News: With an aim to save time and resources, the Delhi government has come up with an initiative to issue court notices through electronic mediums. The Delhi government has notified the Delhi BNSS (Service of Summons and Warrants) Rules, 2025, paving the way for e-delivery of court summons and Warrants, news agency PTI reported, quoting an official.

The Home Department of Delhi has issued the notification after the approval from Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. The move will free police from paperwork and clerical work, saving significant time and resources to spend on other activities and investigations.

Delhi BNSS Rules 2025: Here's What New Guideline Says

- From now on, court-issued summons will be electronically generated, bearing the digital seal and signature of the concerned judge. These summons will then be delivered to the recipient via email or WhatsApp by the police.

- According to the Rules, the courts may direct physical delivery of the summons if the electronic delivery fails or the details are not available to do so. The Rules further protect the identity of victims, including women, girls and juveniles in certain categories of cases like the POCSO Act, by keeping their mail IDs and phone numbers safe.

- The details of the concerned person to be served the summons or warrant will be maintained electronically or physically by the concerned police station, under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023.

- As per a senior official, the maintained record will be shared with jurisdictional courts on a monthly basis and will be verified and uploaded into the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System.

- The police stations will be required to establish electronic summons delivery centres to facilitate the digital sending, acknowledgement, and record-keeping of electronic summons and warrants.

