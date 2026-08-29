Jagran Correspondent, New Delhi: Commuters across Delhi-NCR could face major travel disruptions in the coming days as several auto-rickshaw and taxi driver organisations have announced strikes over fare hikes and other demands. The All Delhi Auto Taxi Transport Congress Union and the Auto Taxi Transport Congress Cell have called for a strike on September 7 and 8, while the auto-rickshaw union and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union, backed by the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), have announced an indefinite strike from September 9.

The unions are seeking an increase in fares in view of the continued rise in fuel prices, along with several other demands concerning the welfare and working conditions of drivers. The protests have received support from the Congress party as well as an organisation affiliated with the BMS, which is inspired by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). With several unions backing the strike, the disruption to public transport across Delhi-NCR could be significant.

ALSO READ: 'No Action Will Be Taken': Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Gives Auto, Taxi Drivers 1 Year To Learn Marathi The organisations have claimed that around one lakh autos and taxis could participate in the strike, potentially affecting commuters across the region. Kishan Verma, president of the All Delhi Auto Taxi Transport Congress Union, said a formal notice regarding the strike would be submitted on Monday to the lieutenant governor, chief minister, transport minister, transport commissioner and Delhi police commissioner. Meanwhile, the BMS-backed auto-rickshaw union and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union have announced an indefinite strike beginning September 9. Why are auto and taxi unions protesting? According to Rajendra Soni, general secretary of the BMS-backed organisations, the unions are seeking a meeting with the chief minister and transport minister to raise their demand for a fare hike, along with other issues affecting drivers, including the formation of a Drivers’ Welfare Board.

Soni said the organisations had been seeking an appointment with the government for nearly one and a half years but had not been given one. The unions said the recent increase in CNG prices has further added to the financial burden on drivers. According to them, the price of CNG in Delhi has reached Rs 87 per kg, with prices rising by around Rs 10 per kg over the past three months. Diesel prices have also increased during the same period.

Drivers are also facing higher costs for vehicle maintenance, insurance, spare parts and loan instalments, while fares have remained unchanged for a considerable period. The organisations said the Delhi government has not revised the prescribed fares for autos and taxis since 2023 and have demanded an immediate increase.

Another key demand is the early formation of a Drivers’ Welfare Board, which the government had previously announced. The unions said the board has still not been constituted, leaving drivers and their families without the proposed welfare measures and adding to their financial difficulties.

The unions are also demanding a ban on the use of private motorcycles for bike-taxi services, which they argue is affecting the livelihood of traditional auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers. In addition, they are seeking changes to the legal and regulatory compliance process related to permits, registration certificates (RCs), fitness certificates, driving licences and challans. The unions have called for greater transparency, simpler procedures and relief for drivers facing compliance-related difficulties.