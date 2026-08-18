The Delhi Police on Tuesday told the Supreme Court of India that the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led July 20 Sansad Chalo march had turned violent with demonstrators breaching and breaking barricades as they tried to move towards Parliament. The Delhi Police also denied allegations over the use of "excessive and illegal force" during the march.

The counter-affidavit by Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma stated that the police force measured and escalated only as the situation deteriorated. Furthermore, it said that no official permission was sought for the Parliament march. As per the police, around 30,000 people had gathered in the three kilometre area. To manage the situation, around 5,000 police personnel were on duty.

ALSO READ: 'Students Logged Out In 10 Mins': CJP's Dipke Alleges Technical Failures In Bombay HC Clerk Exam, Demands Retest Delhi Government Withdraws FIRs Against NEET Protesters In July, the Delhi government issued an order stating that no adverse legal action will be taken against protesters involved in the CJP protests over NEET-UG paper leak, except those with a criminal background. The order also noted that the Delhi Police has registered 13 FIRs in connection with the protests, and those arrested or detained will be released expeditiously.

According to the press release, following the Supreme Court order dated July 28, in the matter of Shailendra Mani Tripathi vs Union of India and Others, the Delhi government has decided that no further action would be taken against protesters involved in these cases. The order stated that the review process for arrests or detentions already made would be carried out and the release of arrested persons would be expedited.

ALSO READ: CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Claims Party’s Instagram Account Was Blocked For Two Hours It further clarified that the matter would be treated as closed, with no future proceedings against the protesters, except for those with criminal backgrounds as per the Supreme Court’s directions. The order read, "No adverse legal action will be taken by any of the Police authorities within NCT of Delhi against those persons who have been involved in these protests. The protection, however, shall not extend to persons having ing criminal antecedents, as mandated in the order of Hon'ble Supreme Court mentioned above."