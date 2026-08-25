Heavy rain continued to lash Delhi-NCR on Tuesday, with several parts of Delhi, Noida and adjoining areas receiving fresh showers. The downpour led to waterlogging and widespread traffic disruptions, with severe congestion and long queues of vehicles reported on several roads in Gurugram.

The red alert has been issued for Central Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, Shahdara, South Delhi, South East Delhi, South West Delhi and West Delhi.

According to the weather department, light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue throughout the day.

VIDEO | Heavy rain causes waterlogging in Kirari area of Delhi. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p ) pic.twitter.com/dKI8DG1364

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for all districts of Delhi, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds of up to 60 kmph and heavy rainfall exceeding 15 mm per hour.

#WATCH | Safdurjung Hospital plagued by severe waterlogging after heavy rain across Delhi NCR since morning. pic.twitter.com/pxSPr4GKaL

ALSO READ: Heavy Rain Disrupts Gurugram: Schools Go Online, Corporate Employees Advised To Work From Home

Gurugram Hit by Waterlogging and Traffic Jams

In Gurugram, heavy rain in the morning triggered a long traffic jam on NH-48. Vehicles were seen moving at a crawl as traffic backed up along the highway.

In another incident, a cement-laden truck sank into the road in Gurugram's Sector 9 following continuous rainfall and waterlogging. The incident highlighted the impact of the heavy showers on roads and traffic movement.

( Haryana: Cement-laden truck sinks into waterlogged road in Gurugram's Sector 9 following heavy rain:Photo/ANI)

Several parts of Gurugram witnessed severe waterlogging and traffic congestion following the rainfall. Narsinghpur was among the areas that reported major traffic snarls, with vehicles moving slowly as water accumulated at multiple locations.

The Rajiv Chowk Subway was also inundated with rainwater. In a striking scene, children were seen bathing in the flooded underpass as rainwater filled the subway.

Delhi Faces Severe Waterlogging

Meanwhile, heavy rain lashed several parts of Delhi on Tuesday morning, causing severe waterlogging at the AIIMS flyover loop and affecting traffic movement across several parts of the national capital.

#WATCH | New Delhi: Heavy rain lashed the national capital, leading to severe waterlogging at the AIIMS flyover loop. pic.twitter.com/z94WlvE0FO — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2026

Rain was reported in several areas, including AIIMS, Bhikaji Cama Place, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, RK Puram Sector 1 and Shanti Path. The city remained heavily clouded following intense showers on Monday.