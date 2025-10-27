Vehicle Entry Ban In Delhi : In the wake of the deteriorating Air Quality, the government has decided to ban the entry of all non-BS-VI category commercial goods vehicles registered outside Delhi, including light commercial vehicles (LCV), medium goods vehicles (MGV), and heavy goods vehicles (HGV) in Delhi from November 1.

The Air Quality Management Commission (CAQM) has issued this order, and the transport department is getting ready to enforce it very strictly. To stop such goods-carrying vehicles from outside, the transport department has formed 48 special teams.

Additionally, the transport department issued notices on Monday to warn the owners of these banned vehicles that they should not try to enter Delhi from November 1.

The transport department has made it clear that all BS-VI commercial goods vehicles will get permission to enter Delhi for a period up to October 31, 2026—there is no ban on them right now. But after that date, even these vehicles will face the same restrictions. Once that happens, in the category of these vehicles, only electric vehicles will be allowed to come into Delhi.