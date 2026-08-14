Delhi Traffic Advisory: In view of the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on August 15, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory outlining key restrictions and diversions in the area. Major roads near the Red Fort will remain closed to general traffic between 4:00 AM and 10:00 AM. During these hours, only vehicles with valid labels will be permitted on these routes.

Key routes around the Red Fort will be closed to general traffic between 4:00 AM and 10:00 AM on August 15. The affected roads include:

TRAFFIC ADVISORY | INDEPENDENCE DAY–2026 🇮🇳 In view of the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort on 15.08.2026, certain traffic restrictions, diversions and vehicle movement regulations will remain in force from 04:00 AM to 10:00 AM for public safety and convenience. 🔹… pic.twitter.com/rP3Rt0f1tA

- Netaji Subhash Marg (from Delhi Gate to Chhatta Rail Chowk)

- Lothian Road (from GPO Delhi to Chhatta Rail Chowk)

- SP Mukherjee Marg (from HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk)

- Chandni Chowk Road (from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort)

- Nishad Raj Marg (from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg)

- Esplanade Road and Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg

- Ring Road between Rajghat and ISBT Kashmere Gate.

Commuters Advised To Avoid THESE Routes

Commuters without valid parking labels have been advised to avoid several major roads between 4:00 AM and 10:00 AM. The affected routes include:

- C-Hexagon, India Gate

- Copernicus Marg

- Mandi House

- Tilak Marg

- Mathura Road

- BSZ Marg

- Netaji Subhash Marg

- J.L. Nehru Marg

- Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate

- Outer Ring Road via Salimgarh Bypass

Alternate Routes

The Delhi Traffic Police has suggested alternate routes to assist north-south, east-west and trans-Yamuna movement during the period of restrictions:

- North-South Movement: Aurobindo Marg – Safdarjung Road – Kamal Ataturk Marg – Kautilya Marg – SP Marg – Mother Teresa Crescent – Park Street – Mandir Marg – Panchkuian Road – Rani Jhansi Road

- East-West Movement: NH-24/NH-9 – Nizamuddin Khatta – Barapulla Road – Ring Road (Alternatively: DND – Barapulla Road/Ring Road)

- Trans-Yamuna Movement Towards North Delhi: Pusta Road – GT Road – Yudhishthira Setu – ISBT Kashmere Gate

Restrictions On Commercial Vehicles And Buses

The advisory also outlines restrictions on commercial vehicles and buses.

- Goods Vehicles: Entry will be prohibited between Nizamuddin Khatta and Wazirabad Bridge from 12:00 AM (midnight) on August 14 to 11:00 AM on August 15.

- Interstate Buses: Services will not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT (Kashmere Gate) and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT during this period.

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- City and DTC Buses: Local buses will be diverted from the affected corridors as per the traffic plan.

Advisory For Commuters

- Avoid restricted roads and follow designated alternate routes.

- Plan your journey in advance and allow extra travel time.

- Follow traffic signs, variable message signs (VMS) and directions of Traffic Police personnel.

- Stay updated through official Delhi Traffic Police advisories.