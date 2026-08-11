Jagran Correspondent | New Delhi: As heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi on Tuesday morning, clogging several areas and prolonging traffic snarls, halting daily travelling. Due to traffic restrictions imposed on the National Highway (DME) for the Kanwar Yatra, people are facing traffic jams on NH-9. Traffic jams are taking place on NH-9 as well.

VIDEO | Delhi: Heavy traffic on NH 9/Delhi-Meerut Expressway due to Kanwar Yatra. Visuals from Ghazipur area.#KanwarYatra #DelhiTraffic #TrafficUpdate



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/ROy87tAjmR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 11, 2026 Long Traffic Snarls A long traffic jam has occurred on NH-9 (from Ghaziabad to Sarai Kale Khan) since morning. Meanwhile, the Delhi Meerut Expressway has been reserved for the movement of pilgrims, and the movement of ordinary vehicles has been restricted. Severe congestion was reported in south, east, northeast and west Delhi, particularly around Kalindi Kunj, Ghazipur, Anand Vihar and Dilshad Garden. Traffic police said nearly 2,000 personnel were deployed for Kanwar duty.

ALSO READ: Delhi Traffic Advisory For Bharat Vyapar Mahotsav From Aug 12: Check Roads To Avoid, Timings And Alternative Routes Advisory Issued Delhi traffic police issued an advisory warning of further disruption on August 12-15 due to the Bharat Vyapar Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam. Commuters were advised to avoid Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg during peak hours. ALSO READ: Independence Day Traffic Advisory: Heavy Vehicle Movement Banned Towards Gurugram, Delhi; Check Dates, Alternate Routes To avoid peak-hour congestion, commuters are strictly advised to steer clear of Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg, where stopping or parking is prohibited between 7:00 AM and 9:00 PM, the advisory mentioned. Any vehicles found parked along these stretches will be towed and penalized, so drivers should use the Ring Road as an alternative route. Travelers heading to ISBTs, railway stations, or airports are urged to plan their journeys well in advance, factor in extra travel time, and rely on public transport whenever possible to help ease traffic flow.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY



Traffic movement around Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan is likely to be affected from 12.08.2026 to 15.08.2026 (0900 Hrs–1900 Hrs) due to Bharat Vyapar Mahotsav 2026, with 20,000–25,000 participants expected.



📍ADVISORY

•Avoid Mathura Road & Bharion Marg… pic.twitter.com/QpcODMzU0k — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 10, 2026 Delhi Weather The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted light to moderate rainfall across Delhi on Tuesday. While temperatures are expected to remain near or below normal, intermittent sunshine may lead to high humidity. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature on Tuesday that was recorded at 26.0 degrees Celsius. The day's temperature is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius. Clouds will remain throughout the day, with light to moderate rain expected.