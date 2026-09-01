- Delhi traffic restrictions due to Janmashtami Shobha Yatra.
- Key routes like DBG, Ajmal Khan Roads affected.
- Commuters advised to use alternative routes, public transport.
Delhi Traffic Update: In a major update for the commuters, the Delhi traffic police have announced restrictions on several roads on Tuesday on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. As per the advisory, the restriction was announced as a procession was being held in the capital city. Around 2,000 people are likely to take part in the procession, causing congestion on several routes.
The traffic police stated that the restriction will be imposed for six hours between 1 pm and 7 pm on Tuesday. There is heavy congestion in several parts as the devotees are likely to participate with chariots and tableaus. According to the Delhi Traffic Police, traffic is likely to be affected on DBG Road, Ajmal Khan Road, and surrounding regions during these hours.
Advice for travelers:
Avoid these routes and use alternative routes
Prioritize Panchkuian Road, New Rohtak Road, and nearby routes
Plan your journey in advance and allow extra time
Avoid the affected area during peak hours
Maintain lane discipline and avoid unnecessary overtaking
Follow the instructions of traffic police personnel and signboards
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The restriction is likely to affect the commuters of Delhi and nearby cities, including Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. However, the vehicular movement is expected to get normalized till the late hours, the authority stated.
Advisory Issued For Commuters
The commuters have been advised to follow the guidelines and plan their days accordingly to avoid any inconveniences. Apart from this, the authority also advised the residents to avoid these routes and maximize the use of public transportation to avoid the rush.
In separate news, the residents of Delhi are likely to witness cloudy skies and occasional light rainfall in the first week of September. While the maximum temperature is likely to be calculated at 36 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature is expected to remain around 27 degrees Celsius.
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