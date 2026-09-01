Delhi Traffic Update: In a major update for the commuters, the Delhi traffic police have announced restrictions on several roads on Tuesday on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. As per the advisory, the restriction was announced as a procession was being held in the capital city. Around 2,000 people are likely to take part in the procession, causing congestion on several routes.

The traffic police stated that the restriction will be imposed for six hours between 1 pm and 7 pm on Tuesday. There is heavy congestion in several parts as the devotees are likely to participate with chariots and tableaus. According to the Delhi Traffic Police, traffic is likely to be affected on DBG Road, Ajmal Khan Road, and surrounding regions during these hours.

Advice for travelers:

Avoid these routes and use alternative routes

Prioritize Panchkuian Road, New Rohtak Road, and nearby routes

Plan your journey in advance and allow extra time

Avoid the affected area during peak hours

Maintain lane discipline and avoid unnecessary overtaking

Follow the instructions of traffic police personnel and signboards

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The restriction is likely to affect the commuters of Delhi and nearby cities, including Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. However, the vehicular movement is expected to get normalized till the late hours, the authority stated.

Advisory Issued For Commuters

The commuters have been advised to follow the guidelines and plan their days accordingly to avoid any inconveniences. Apart from this, the authority also advised the residents to avoid these routes and maximize the use of public transportation to avoid the rush.