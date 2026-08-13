- DUSU elections scheduled for September 18, results September 19.
- Student groups like ABVP, NSUI started campus outreach.
- Detailed election schedule and code of conduct expected soon.
Jagran Correspondent, New Delhi: The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections will be held on September 18, with the vote counting and results scheduled for September 19.
Following the announcement, student groups and potential candidates have begun their ground activities on the campus. The Delhi University administration is expected to release the detailed schedule shortly, outlining the timelines for nominations, campaigning, voting, and counting procedures.
ALSO READ: DUSU Executive Council Election: ABVP Wins Clear Majority, Secures 6 Of 11 Seats
DUSU Election 2026 Full Schedule
Delhi University students will vote to elect their representatives on September 18, with results to be announced on September 19 after the vote count.
The university administration is expected to release the detailed schedule shortly, which will clarify the date for nominations, the final candidate list, voting rules, and campaign limits. Additionally, student groups will be given guidelines under the university's election code of conduct for campaigning and activities.
With the election date announced, student organisations have 35 days to campaign.
Student Organisations Began Outreach Ahead Of DUSU Polls
Student organisations began outreach campaigns targeting first-year students even before the election dates were announced. Major student bodies, including the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which has been running a "Welcome Freshers" initiative since the start of the semester, and the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), are actively engaging to highlight their activities and achievements.
ALSO READ: DUSU Polls 2025: Delhi HC Issues Notice To President Aryan Maan, Others Over Use Of Luxury Cars In Campaign
The organisation's focus is on student welfare and community-based activities. New students are being contacted through college units. Students coming from outside Delhi, in particular, are being assisted in finding hostels and PG accommodations.
Code Of Conduct For DUSU Polls
University guidelines regarding campaign activities, including restrictions on posters, banners, vehicle rallies, and public meetings, will remain strictly in effect throughout the election period. Meanwhile, the administration faces the challenge of ensuring a peaceful election while maintaining normal academic activities and smooth campus traffic.