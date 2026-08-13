Jagran Correspondent, New Delhi: The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections will be held on September 18, with the vote counting and results scheduled for September 19.

Following the announcement, student groups and potential candidates have begun their ground activities on the campus. The Delhi University administration is expected to release the detailed schedule shortly, outlining the timelines for nominations, campaigning, voting, and counting procedures.

ALSO READ: DUSU Executive Council Election: ABVP Wins Clear Majority, Secures 6 Of 11 Seats

DUSU Election 2026 Full Schedule

Delhi University students will vote to elect their representatives on September 18, with results to be announced on September 19 after the vote count.

The university administration is expected to release the detailed schedule shortly, which will clarify the date for nominations, the final candidate list, voting rules, and campaign limits. Additionally, student groups will be given guidelines under the university's election code of conduct for campaigning and activities.