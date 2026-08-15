State Bureau, Mumbai: To address the growing challenge of diabetes in rural India and to provide testing and treatment facilities to every village, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday launched the Rural Outreach Programme (RROP) data entry portal. Developed by the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI) in collaboration with IIT Bombay, the digital platform was unveiled alongside 'RSSDI Vishwas,' a video series for patients.

Speaking at the launch, Singh stated that providing quality healthcare to the last village is part of India's commitment to inclusive, technology-based development. ALSO READ: MBBS Doctors To Perform Ultrasounds After 6 Months Of Training? Radiologists Oppose Move | Here's Why Promoting Digital Self-Reliance In Healthcare Sector Singh emphasised that launching these initiatives on Independence Day holds special significance, as rural health workers, clinicians, and digital tools join forces to help identify and manage diabetes early. He noted that the Vishwas video series will help patients understand the disease in their own language and manage it confidently.

Commending RSSDI and its partners, the Minister highlighted that such initiatives promote digital self-reliance in the healthcare sector and play a vital role in providing modern medical services to the last mile. Expanding Diabetes Care To Rural Areas The Rural Outreach Programme (RROP) is a three-year, community-based initiative focused on diabetes screening, patient education, self-care, and complication monitoring in underserved rural areas. In its initial phase, residents in 100 villages will be screened, and those found to be diabetic will be included in a three-year monitoring system.

Speaking at the launch, RSSDI President Dr Anuj Maheshwari highlighted that diabetes is no longer an urban issue, as its incidence is rapidly rising in rural India where access to specialised care remains limited. Through RROP, the organisation aims to deliver systematic care to the communities that need it most.

Digital Infrastructure And Offline Support The newly launched digital platform will allow rural health workers to conduct screenings and record patient clinical data on mobile phones or tablets. Offline support will be available for areas with limited internet connectivity. ALSO READ: Cap On Private Hospital Room Prices, More Public Hospitals: Parl Panel's Key Recommendations To Curb Healthcare Costs RSSDI clinicians will review cases through a secure web portal, while program managers will be able to track the program's progress and outcomes across states via a live dashboard. RSSDI Vishwas Under RSSDI Vishwas, multilingual videos have been created, providing simple information on daily self-care, diet, nutrition, and complication prevention. Rural health workers will use these videos to educate patients.