Kurnool Bus Fire: After a deadly bus fire in Kurnool that claimed the lives of 20 people, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar wrote a post on X condemning drunk driving, comparing offenders to “terrorists,” and said that strict measures should be taken against them.

“Drunk drivers are terrorists and their actions are nothing short of acts of terror on our roads. The horrific Kurnool bus accident, which claimed the lives of 20 innocent people, was not an accident in the truest sense. It was a preventable massacre, caused by the reckless and irresponsible behaviour of an intoxicated biker. This was not a road mishap but a criminal act of negligence that annihilated entire families within seconds,” wrote the Police Commissioner on his official X post.

The devastating collision, which occurred at 2:39 a.m., was caused by the biker, identified as B. Shiva Shankar, who was driving while intoxicated. As per the CCTV footage captured at 2:24 AM, the biker refueled his motorcycle just minutes before the tragedy took place. According to Sajjar, Shankar's momentary decision to drive under the influence of alcohol turned into an unimaginable suffering for many.

“I stand firmly by my statement that DRUNK DRIVERS ARE TERRORISTS in every sense. They destroy lives, families, and futures. Such acts will never be tolerated,” the Hyderabad Police Commissioner further added. The Hyderabad top cop highlighted that in Hyderabad, the police follow a zero-tolerance stance against drink and drive. He further said that every person driving under the influence of alcohol will face strict legal actions. “There will be no leniency, no exceptions, and no mercy for those who endanger innocent lives. It's time we, as a society, stop calling drunk driving a mistake. It is a crime that shatters lives and must be punished accordingly," he added.

The investigation into the horrific Kurnool bus tragedy on Saturday concluded that the reckless act of drunk driving by a biker was responsible for causing the deadly accident, which claimed 20 lives. The two people on a bike, B. Shiva Shankar (the rider) and Erri Swamy (the pillion rider), were returning after dinner and drinks at a local dhaba. Swamy later admitted that both men were intoxicated.

The sequence of events leading to the disaster began when Shiva Shankar lost control of the bike and hit the central divider, dying instantly. Moments later, an approaching bus ran over the fallen motorcycle. As the bus dragged the bike, its fuel tank ignited a fire that quickly engulfed the bus, tragically killing 20 passengers.