The Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to announce the schedule for the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to update the electoral rolls on Monday. The SIR announcement is expected to be made in a press conference by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the two Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. In a press note, the ECI said that a press conference will be held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi at 4:15. Although the subject of the press briefing has not been mentioned in the note, it is being held days after the EC held meetings with state Chief Election Officers (CEOs).

During the meeting, the EC directed the CEOs to complete the preparations of the SIR in their respective states. Earlier, it was reported that the EC has done mapping of the electoral rolls in all the states and UTs. The states and UTs where 75 per cent of the present electoral rolls have matched with the data from the last SIR, nearly 20 years ago, will not be included in the first phase.

Apart from them, the states and UTs like Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, where snow will clad the region, will also be left out of the first phase. Moreover, the poll body will conduct the electoral roll revision in the states and UTs where elections are due next year. These include Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Puducherry, and Kerala. On the lines of one conducted in Bihar, each phase of the nationwide SIR would be concluded in nearly three months. The exercise had courted controversy in Bihar as the opposition parties, including RJD and Congress, accused the poll body of conducting the exercise to delete the names of voters to benefit the ruling NDA and BJP. Rahul Gandhi even held a Voter Adhikar Yatra to reach out to the people of Bihar with his allegations on the poll body. The row infuriated the regional parties in several states, including TMC in West Bengal and DMK in Tamil Nadu.

The parties have opposed the SIR in their states and as the states are poll-bound next year, the exercise will start from these states only, hinting towards an upcoming major political slugfest.