Cybercriminals in Noida allegedly posed as Mumbai Crime Branch officers and subjected two elderly women to “digital arrest” on the pretext of money laundering and property investigations, officials said. The fraudsters allegedly kept the wife of a retired Army colonel from Noida’s Sector 29 under digital surveillance for seven days, while another elderly woman from Greater Noida was allegedly held similarly for two days. The accused staged online hearings, appeared on video calls wearing police uniforms and threatened the victims with arrest. They allegedly transferred a total of Rs 44 lakh from the two women, claiming the money was required as part of an investigation and would be returned later.

ALSO READ: Lucknow: Over 3,700 Mule Accounts Traced As Cybercriminals Target Youth, Villagers | How To Avoid Online Fraud The victims realised they had been duped after discussing the matter with their relatives. Complaints have since been filed with the Cyber Crime Police Station, and police are working to identify the accused. Retired Colonel’s Wife Kept Under ‘Digital Arrest’ For 7 Days On August 6, a fraudster allegedly contacted Ravikant’s wife, a resident of Sector 29, Noida, claiming to be an officer from the Mumbai Crime Branch. The caller allegedly told her that transactions worth crores of rupees had taken place through a bank account opened using her Aadhaar details. He then claimed that her name had surfaced in a money laundering case. When the woman denied any involvement, the fraudsters allegedly sent an arrest warrant to her on WhatsApp. She was warned not to disclose the matter to anyone, with the accused allegedly claiming that it was linked to “national security”. The fraudsters then allegedly connected her with other men posing as police officers through video calls. They conducted an online “hearing” and allegedly told her that her property needed to be investigated to establish her innocence. Rs 20 Lakh Transferred To ‘RBI Accounts’ Between August 6 and August 12, the woman allegedly transferred Rs 20 lakh to bank accounts provided by the fraudsters. The accused reportedly claimed that the money was being transferred to RBI-linked accounts as part of the investigation.

When the money was not returned, and the woman repeatedly demanded it back, she became suspicious. She eventually informed a relative and realised that she had fallen victim to cyber fraud. Second Woman Told Her SIM Would Be Deactivated In another case, a woman identified as Anita from Greater Noida was allegedly targeted on October 5, 2025. A fraudster reportedly contacted her while posing as an employee of the telecommunications department and told her that her SIM card would be deactivated within two hours. When she questioned the caller, she was allegedly told that her Aadhaar card had been used for “anti-national activities”. The call was subsequently disconnected. Another fraudster then allegedly contacted her while posing as a Mumbai Crime Branch officer. He claimed that her Aadhaar details had been misused to obtain a SIM card and open a bank account through which money laundering was allegedly being carried out.

Fake Arrest Warrant, Online Hearing Used To Threaten Victim The accused allegedly threatened the woman with arrest and sent her a purported arrest warrant. They then conducted an online hearing while posing as police officials. Under the pretext of a property investigation, the fraudsters allegedly persuaded her to transfer Rs 24 lakh. When the woman continued demanding the return of her money, the accused allegedly stopped communicating with her. She subsequently informed her family and discovered that she had been defrauded. She filed a complaint through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and at the Cyber Crime Police Station. ALSO READ: Greater Noida: Man Suffers Bullet Injury In Fight Between Two Brothers At Jewar Market Over Money Dispute Police Probe Underway DCP Cyber Security Shaivya Goyal said cases have been registered based on the complaints received from the victims. “Based on the victims' complaints, a case has been registered, and an investigation is underway. Information about the bank accounts involved in the fraud is being gathered,” the DCP said. Police are now working to trace the accused and establish the identities of those operating the fake police and cybercrime network.