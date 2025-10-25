The police have identified as Yogesh Kumar, a resident of MP's Gwalior, currently working as a radiotherapist at a private hospital in Gurugram. He jumped from the building where he was staying with his family in the Greater Faridabad area.

In a tragic incident, a radiotherapist allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the 15th floor of a residential building in Haryana's Faridabad, the police said on Saturday.

Yogesh's uncle, Prakash Singh, filed a police complaint accusing Kumar's wife and in-laws of harassing him. He alleged that they were harassing him as they did not want his mother to stay with the couple.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered an FIR on the charge of abetment to suicide against five individuals. Those booked at Bhupani police station are Yogesh's wife, her parents and her two brothers.

According to police, Yogesh got married to Neha Rawat nine years ago, and they have a six-year-old child.

Earlier, the couple was residing in Noida, where Neha was working for a private firm. According to his uncle, the child could not be cared for as both had jobs.

So, Yogesh wanted to keep his mother with him, but Neha did not agree to this. Six months ago, the victim moved into Faridabad's Pearl Society in Sector 87 with his child.

But Neha did not come with him to Faridabad, and so Yogesh called his mother to care for his child. About a month ago, she moved in with Yogesh at the Faridabad flat

"About a month ago, Neha moved into the Pearl Society apartment to live with Yogesh. Upon arriving, Neha began to object to Yogesh's mother living with them. Neha's brothers, Ashish Rawat and Amit Rawat, also came to the Greater Faridabad society and started arguing with Yogesh, and due to this, he was upset." the complainant said.