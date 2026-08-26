Faridabad Water Supply Cut: Residents in Faridabad are likely to face water shortages at home, as water supply in several areas will remain disrupted for 72 hours from August 31 to September 3 due to repair work being carried out by the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA).

Residents in the affected areas have been advised to make arrangements for water in advance to avoid inconvenience during the shutdown period. The disruption comes as the FMDA is set to undertake leakage repair work on the trenchless section of Reniwell Line No. 3, located beneath the railway track near Bata Flyover. According to Jagran.com, a leakage is suspected in this section of the pipeline. The leakage has resulted in a significant amount of water being wasted and has also affected the water supply in the NIT area.

To carry out the necessary repairs, a 72-hour shutdown has been scheduled. The shutdown will begin at 11 AM on August 31 and continue until 11 AM on September 3. During this period, residents of several localities will not receive their regular water supply.

ALSO READ: Faridabad Stray Animal Menace: 4000 Cr GST, 100 Cr Property Taxes, Home Of 3 Ministers Yet City Reduced To Cattle Shed Water Supply to Remain Unavailable in Several Areas Water supply will remain unavailable in SBS Saran Talab, Aggarwal Booster, Janta Colony, and the Air Force Station areas during the shutdown period. Residents of these areas have been advised to store sufficient water in advance and plan accordingly to avoid difficulties during the repair work.

Meanwhile, some relief will be available to residents of SBS Parshuram, Parvatiya Colony, and Dabua Colony, where a partial water supply will continue through another pipeline. However, residents in these areas may still experience reduced water availability during the repair period.

ALSO READ: Faridabad Traffic Alert: Avoid Agra Canal Road During Kanwar Yatra; Check Alternative Routes The FMDA has said that residents can contact Devendra, JE and the Water Supply In-charge at the FMDA for information about the progress of the repair work. He can be reached at 8053336614. Residents are therefore advised to make the necessary water arrangements before the shutdown begins on August 31.