A former air hostess has been arrested on charges of drug trafficking with the Surat Crime Branch recovering 977 grams of MD from her possession. The air hostess has been identified as Mansi Syed. Mansi has previously been arrested in connection with the drug ring. Her friend, Sohail Suleman Shaikh, has also been taken into custody. Their plan was to transport the drugs from Gujarat to Mumbai, where they would be sold to individuals.

Surat Crime Branch Got A Tip-Off The case came to light on Monday when the Surat Crime Branch team received a tip-off from an informant that a car was carrying a large quantity of MD drugs, also known as mephedrone, and was travelling from Vadodara to Mumbai.

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Mansi In Drug Business From 2015 Police also found several mobile phones, containers and plastic bags for packaging drugs in the car. Interrogation revealed that they had rented the car from Mumbai and then travelled to Vadodara to pick up the drugs.

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Mansi had been active in this business since 2015. She was arrested by Indore police in 2021 after they seized 100 grams of drugs and served four years in prison. Police are now searching for the woman who delivered the drug shipment.