As India celebrated its 80th Independence Day, Vishvas News took forward the spirit of freedom with a campaign aimed at addressing one of the growing challenges of the digital age – misinformation. Through its "Freedom From Misinformation" campaign, Vishvas News encouraged citizens to take a simple but meaningful pledge: to verify information before sharing or forwarding it. The campaign was activated across digital platforms, where a large number of citizens participated by taking the online pledge and committing themselves to more responsible information-sharing practices.

The campaign also moved beyond the digital space through community-led initiatives in Delhi and Lucknow, where NGOs joined hands with Vishvas News to conduct offline signature drives. These initiatives brought the message directly to communities and encouraged citizens to make a visible commitment towards responsible digital behaviour.

Well Being Foundation, Delhi: Taking the Pledge from Digital to the Community In New Delhi, Well Being Foundation, led by Farha Naaz, collaborated with Vishvas News to conduct a signature campaign as part of the initiative. The foundation, which works across areas including education, health, skill development and community welfare, mobilised community members to participate in the campaign.

Hundreds of participants signed the campaign banner, pledging that they would not forward or share information without first verifying its authenticity. The activity transformed an important digital-literacy message into a simple community action, allowing people to publicly express their commitment to responsible information sharing.

"Misinformation can affect individuals, families and communities in ways that are often difficult to reverse. A simple habit of verifying information before sharing it can make a meaningful difference. Through this campaign, we wanted to encourage people to pause, check and then share," said Farha Naaz, Chairperson, Well Being Foundation.

Care The Peace Human Foundation, Lucknow: Building Awareness Through Collective Action In Lucknow, Care The Peace Human Foundation, founded by Muneera Siddiqui, joined the campaign with an on-ground signature drive. The organisation works on community-focused initiatives including food security, education, health and social empowerment. As part of the campaign, community members came together to sign the campaign banner and make a collective commitment to verify information before forwarding it. The initiative highlighted how combating misinformation is not only a responsibility of technology platforms or fact-checking organisations, but also a shared responsibility of citizens.

"Responsible information sharing begins with a simple question: ‘Have I verified this?’ When communities come together and make this small habit part of their daily lives, it can help create a safer and more informed society," said Muneera Siddiqui, Founder, Care The Peace Human Foundation.

A Collective Commitment to Truth The participation of citizens through both online pledges and offline signature drives demonstrated the power of combining digital awareness with grassroots community engagement. The campaign's central message was simple: freedom from misinformation begins with responsible information sharing. By encouraging people to pause, verify and then share, Vishvas News and its community partners sought to turn awareness into action – one pledge, one signature and one verified message at a time. The campaign reinforces a larger vision of building a more informed, digitally responsible and resilient society where citizens play an active role in preventing the spread of misinformation.