Kurnool Bus Accident: The Kurnool Police on Saturday released detailed findings on the sequence of events leading to the fatal bus fire that claimed lives on Friday, revealing that the two-wheeler involved in the incident had met with a separate accident moments before being hit by the bus.

According to Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil, preliminary investigation showed that Siva Shankar, who was riding the motorcycle, died instantly after his bike skidded on the wet road and hit a divider near Chinna Tekuru village in Kurnool district. The bus, travelling behind them, ran over the motorcycle just seconds later, triggering a massive fire.

According to SP Patil, preliminary investigation showed that Siva Shankar, who was riding the motorcycle, died instantly after his bike skidded on the wet road and hit a divider near Chinna Tekuru village in Kurnool district. The bus, travelling behind them, ran over the motorcycle just seconds later, triggering a massive fire. "The two-wheeler skidded and Siva Shankar fell to his right, hitting the divider. He died on the spot, but the pillion rider, Erri Swamy, survived with minor injuries," SP Patil said in a press statement. The PTI report cited Police as confirming that, Swamy's account helped piece together the chain of events. It was initially believed that the bus accident occurred after hitting a moving two-wheeler, but investigation has now confirmed that there were two separate accidents , the motorcycle crash first, followed by the bus running over the fallen bike, which caused the vehicle to catch fire.

As per police reports, Shankar and Swamy had left Lakshmipuram village around 2 AM on Friday to drop Swamy at Tuggali village. They halted briefly at an HP petrol station near the Kia showroom, spending Rs 300 on fuel at 2:24 AM, before continuing their journey. CCTV footage from the station later went viral online.

Soon after resuming the trip, the motorcycle lost control due to the wet and muddy road, causing Shankar to fall. "When Swamy pulled Shankar from the middle of the road and checked his breath, he realised that Shankar had died on the spot. Even as he tried to move the bike aside, the bus approached and ran over it, dragging it some distance," the SP said.

Swamy fled to his native village in panic after witnessing the bus catch fire. The Kurnool Police have launched a detailed investigation into both accidents to verify all aspects of the case. (With Inputs From PTI)