Terror groups and their handlers are extensively using porn websites and encrypted applications to communicate with new recruits to evade surveillance on other platforms, including social media, the officials said on Sunday.

The expose comes weeks after security officials had uncovered the use of online gaming platforms by terror groups to communicate safely with recruits, overground workers and handlers.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the latest tactic is part of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and terror groups' efforts to exploit hidden and unmonitored communication features on several digital platforms.

They use the platforms to pass instructions to recruits in the Kashmir valley on the Indian side. According to the officials, some pornography websites offer real-time chat features as a tool to help users find nearby dates.

The handlers use these chat features to talk and coordinate activities while remaining out of the surveillance net of the Indian agencies.

As several pornography applications are banned in the country, they are being downloaded using the Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).

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The Onion Router (Tor) network-based apps

The security agencies have also found out that terror groups use Tor-based messaging applications for to evade surveillance. These platforms include Coatex and Conion.

The technology that works behind these apps is inspired by the onion. The information is routed through layers of encryption to protect the data as well as the user's location.

Handlers have also been using privacy-focused platforms like a France-based application that provides end-to-end encrypted messaging without a need for SIM card or phone number, officials added.

Some Vietnam-based applications with similar encryption features are also under the scanner of security forces, along with anonymous platforms like Moonchat, which has PGP-encrypted versions with suspected Chinese origins.

How Tor works and is it legal?

Because of the routing of data through layers of encryption, the data is hard to decrypt. Besides, the traffic is routed through multiple volunteer-operated relay nodes (devices, servers, etc) across the world, making identification of source and destination almost impossible.